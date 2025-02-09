rawpixel
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history email header template, editable design
Last supper history email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Pilate Washing His Hands of Guilt for Christ's Death (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Pilate Washing His Hands of Guilt for Christ's Death (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149922/image-christs-dog-handsFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
The Crucifixion (c. 1480) by Netherlandish 15th Century and Master of Jesus in Bethany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985499/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1513) by Albrecht Altdorfer
Christ on the Cross (c. 1513) by Albrecht Altdorfer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989533/christ-the-cross-c-1513-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
Christ on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798355/christ-the-cross-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
The Entombment by Ludwig of Ulm
The Entombment by Ludwig of Ulm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982205/the-entombment-ludwig-ulmFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013755/image-jesus-angel-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community email header template, editable design
Christian community email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView license
The Flagellation (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
The Flagellation (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000045/the-flagellation-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ Showing His Wounds to Peter, the Magdalene and the Good Thief (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
Christ Showing His Wounds to Peter, the Magdalene and the Good Thief (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985453/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Christ Falling Under the Weight of the Cross (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
Christ Falling Under the Weight of the Cross (1480/1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985462/christ-falling-under-the-weight-the-cross-14801490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history blog banner template, editable text & design
Last supper history blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258674/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1470/1480) by Israhel van Meckenem
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1470/1480) by Israhel van Meckenem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984172/christ-the-man-sorrows-c-14701480-israhel-van-meckenemFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Instagram story template, editable social media design
Last supper history Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258677/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Christ Bearing the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984177/christ-bearing-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Last supper history Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258675/last-supper-history-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Raphael's The Mond Crucifixion (ca. 1502-1503) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Raphael's The Mond Crucifixion (ca. 1502-1503) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848202/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license