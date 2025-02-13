rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Before Caiaphas (1470-1475 (Renaissance)) by Antonio della Corna
Save
Edit Image
caiaphaschristfacepersonartmanpublic domainillustration
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1475) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1475) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983956/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701475-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
Christ Carrying the Cross (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984171/christ-carrying-the-cross-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ before Pontius Pilate (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Monvaerni Master
Christ before Pontius Pilate (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Monvaerni Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149548/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ’s Arrest, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ’s Arrest, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985095/christs-arrest-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Christ Carrying the Cross (late 16th century) by Frans Francken I
Christ Carrying the Cross (late 16th century) by Frans Francken I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151244/christ-carrying-the-cross-late-16th-century-frans-franckenFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ at the Column (c. 1578–80) by Denys Calvaert
Christ at the Column (c. 1578–80) by Denys Calvaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797458/christ-the-column-c-1578-80-denys-calvaertFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Risen Christ between Saints Andrew and Longinus (c. 1470/ 1475) by Andrea Mantegna
Risen Christ between Saints Andrew and Longinus (c. 1470/ 1475) by Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983534/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1470/1480) by Israhel van Meckenem
Christ as the Man of Sorrows (c. 1470/1480) by Israhel van Meckenem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984172/christ-the-man-sorrows-c-14701480-israhel-van-meckenemFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and Anthony of Padua (ca. 1450 (early Renaissance)) by Antonio Averlino called Filarete…
Virgin and Child with Saints Jerome and Anthony of Padua (ca. 1450 (early Renaissance)) by Antonio Averlino called Filarete…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148352/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text & design
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252513/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ before Pontius Pilate, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ before Pontius Pilate, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980870/christ-before-pontius-pilate-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Man of Sorrows Standing (1522) by Hans Weiditz II
The Man of Sorrows Standing (1522) by Hans Weiditz II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999074/the-man-sorrows-standing-1522-hans-weiditzFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ Before the High Priest (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Christ Before the High Priest (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149919/christ-before-the-high-priest-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148327/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Plaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150507/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257918/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Four Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolo
Four Panels with the Passion of Christ from a Predella (1426 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148323/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint John the Theologian dictates his Gospel to Prochoros (1475-1525 (?) or 19th century) by Cretan
Saint John the Theologian dictates his Gospel to Prochoros (1475-1525 (?) or 19th century) by Cretan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148137/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
The Prophet Daniel (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
The Prophet Daniel (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò da Foligno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148485/the-prophet-daniel-ca-1470-renaissance-niccolo-folignoFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus is risen blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257905/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ before pilate (1550-1650) by Venetian
Christ before pilate (1550-1650) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155320/christ-before-pilate-1550-1650-venetianFree Image from public domain license