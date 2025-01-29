Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingreligious paintings public domaincrosseuropepublic domain religionarte public domainchurch altarrenaissanceThe Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San SeverinoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1280 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985308/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Bearing of the Cross, The Crucifixion and The Lamentation, 1501 – 1600 by girolamo di benvenutohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944220/image-person-cross-weaponFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151485/photo-png-frame-personFree PNG from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Durer. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201740/image-cat-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922125/the-crucifixion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986092/christ-the-cross-with-angels-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG Virgin and Child, The Annunciation to Joachim, and The Meeting at the Golden Gate, ca. 1493 – 1494 by macrino d'alba…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18152512/photo-png-person-churchFree PNG from public domain licenseIn God we trust quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630217/god-trust-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePlaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150757/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseRaising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151532/photo-png-person-classicFree PNG from public domain licenseChurch Service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView licensePNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138832/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736529/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrucifixion (1537 (Renaissance)) by Peter Gertnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150814/crucifixion-1537-renaissance-peter-gertnerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrucifixion (ca. 1700-1800) by Peruvianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155851/crucifixion-ca-1700-1800-peruvianFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736467/church-worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Dormition of the Virgin (ca. 1533 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Treviso the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150529/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTriptych with Crucifixion (ca. 1495-1525 (Early Modern)) by Nardon Pénicaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148156/triptych-with-crucifixion-ca-1495-1525-early-modern-nardon-penicaudFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666180/church-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCrucifixion (1420-1440 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148047/crucifixion-1420-1440-late-medieval-netherlandish-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch conference Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452560/church-conference-facebook-story-templateView licenseFacade of San Lorenzo, Florence (1612) by Jacques Callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10004644/facade-san-lorenzo-florence-1612-jacques-callotFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907286/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Two Angels in a Vaulted Hall (c. 1504) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988628/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-vaulted-hall-c-1504-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday sermon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Kinship (c. 1480/1490) by South German 15th Century, Swabian 15th Century and Franconian 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985307/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1490) by French 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986067/christ-the-cross-c-1490-french-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license