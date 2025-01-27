Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagespanish tilefish illustrationornamentalvintage rugspublic domainspanishpublic domain patternfaceCeiling Tile (socarrat) with Leaping Fish (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by SpanishOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1057 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1585 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with heraldic lion with shield (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149549/image-lion-dog-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with an eagle (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149556/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-eagle-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with a dragon (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149530/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-dragon-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with Dolphin or Porpoise (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149535/photo-image-animal-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with heraldic lion (Arms of Dukes of Segorbe) (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149551/image-lion-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeiling tile (socarrat) with a hare (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149567/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-hare-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Hare (ca. 1513 (Early Modern)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150146/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-hare-ca-1513-early-modern-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Boar (1396-1410 (Late Medieval)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148227/ceiling-tile-socarrat-with-boar-1396-1410-late-medieval-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564372/png-accessory-android-wallpaper-archView licenseCeiling Tile with a Dog (1396-1410 (Late Medieval)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148222/ceiling-tile-with-dog-1396-1410-late-medieval-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551715/png-android-wallpaper-arch-archedView licenseCeiling tile with a griffin (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149574/ceiling-tile-with-griffin-1475-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeiling Tile (socarrat) with a Lion's Head (1490-1550 (Early Modern)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149872/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeiling Tile with Fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8293247/ceiling-tile-with-fishFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (c. 1475/1500) by Spanish Castilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985051/madonna-and-child-c-14751500-spanish-castileFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseGingerbread Mold with Lovers (ca. 1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Austrian and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148502/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror night poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475064/horror-night-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRoundels with designs (1400-1499 (Renaissance)) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154886/roundels-with-designs-1400-1499-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDeep bowl with "Persian palmette" ornament; in the center, a profile bust of a young man wearing a wreath (c. 1490/1500) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986018/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544230/png-abstract-android-wallpaper-archView licenseDish with Female Bust and Inscription (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149788/dish-with-female-bust-and-inscription-ca-1500-1510-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornate flower frame iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552140/png-abstract-android-wallpaper-aquaView licenseTiles with a Lion on a Shieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185588/tiles-with-lion-shieldFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551994/png-arch-arched-architectureView licenseVintage ceramic tile with floral patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491792/tileFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall Dish with Geometric Ornament (1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150598/small-dish-with-geometric-ornament-1525-1530-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license