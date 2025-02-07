rawpixel
Virgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivelli
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels, Saints and Donors, before 1330 by jacopo del casentino
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Virgin and Child with Saint Anne and Saints Francis and Lidwina, with Donors (Anna Selbdritt) (c. 1490 - c. 1500) by Master…
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Virgin and child with a donor, 1615 - 1672, Tuntematon
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Sigismundo de' Conti as a donor with Saint Jerome, Saint John the…
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint Francis of Assisi, Saint Justina of Padua…
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint Francis of Assisi, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Jerome…
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna and child
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother, a fragment from the tampere cathedral altar fresco, 1907, by Magnus Enckell
Holy mass poster template
Madonna and Child with the Blessing Christ, and Saints Mary Magdalene and Catherine of Alexandria with Angels (1340) by…
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Francis of Assisi, Saint Job, Saint John the Baptist, Saint…
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Augustine of Hippo, Saint Monica, Saint…
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Memorial Panel for Jacob Jan van Assendelft and his Wife Haesgen van Outshoorn (after c. 1500) by anonymous
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognone
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Angels by Francesco Botticini (1446–1498). Original from The MET Museum.…
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
The infant Christ on the Virgin's lap presenting Saint Francis of Assisi with some flowers. Etching by H. Winstanley, 1729…
Holy mass Instagram story template
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint Justina of Padua, Saint Francis of Assisi…
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Saint Catherine of Alexandria embraces the Christ child who sits on the Virgin Mary's lap; with Saint Dominic, Saint Francis…
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
The Blessed Virgin with the Christ Child, Saint Jerome, Saint Francis of Assisi, and angels reading and playing music.…
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Madonna and Child with Sts Catherine, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, John the Evangelist, Antony of Padua and Mary…
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The infant Christ on the Virgin's lap presenting Saint Francis of Assisi with some flowers. Etching by H. Winstanley, 1729…
