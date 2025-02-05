rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
St. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
Save
Edit Image
botticellisandro botticellispiritualfacepersonartpublic domainportrait
Ripped paper png mockup element, Sandro Botticelli's angels transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Sandro Botticelli's angels transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258082/png-aesthetic-sandro-botticellis-angels-coupleView license
Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (1495-1499 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (1495-1499 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149918/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist (c. 1490) by Sandro Botticelli and Studio
Virgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist (c. 1490) by Sandro Botticelli and Studio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798780/photo-image-jesus-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
Madonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148524/madonna-and-child-ca-1475-renaisance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain license
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView license
Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Angel (1470) famous painting.
Sandro Botticelli's Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist and Angel (1470) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667012/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy session Instagram post template, editable text
Art therapy session Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591619/art-therapy-session-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St. Christopher and the Christ Child (late 16th century (late Renaissance)) by Venetian
St. Christopher and the Christ Child (late 16th century (late Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151208/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Catherine of Alexandria, with an Angel [right panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982125/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiece
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Arcetri Altarpiece
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148470/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion blog banner template, editable text
Vintage fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721901/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints (1323-1327 (Medieval)) by Pacino di Bonaguida
The Virgin and Child with Saints (1323-1327 (Medieval)) by Pacino di Bonaguida
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147781/the-virgin-and-child-with-saints-1323-1327-medieval-pacino-bonaguidaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721891/vintage-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
Saint Lucy (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by Niccolò di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147833/saint-lucy-ca-1340-medieval-niccolo-segnaFree Image from public domain license
Art and craft poster template
Art and craft poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730675/art-and-craft-poster-templateView license
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodoma
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150444/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Saints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardo
Saints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148309/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Art and craft poster template
Art and craft poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731312/art-and-craft-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1565 (Renaissance)) by Michele Tosini
Madonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1565 (Renaissance)) by Michele Tosini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art and craft Instagram post template
Art and craft Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775127/art-and-craft-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Sandro Botticelli and Workshop
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist by Sandro Botticelli and Workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690924/image-face-person-churchesFree Image from public domain license
Art and craft Instagram story template
Art and craft Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775245/art-and-craft-instagram-story-templateView license
Saint Sebastian (1510-1525 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Pirri
Saint Sebastian (1510-1525 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Pirri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150360/saint-sebastian-1510-1525-renaissance-antonio-pirriFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template
Art gallery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685550/art-gallery-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074048/aesthetic-shop-blog-banner-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Coda
Saint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Coda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150434/saint-claire-assisi-1515-1520-renaissance-benedetto-codaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073401/png-aesthetic-aphrodite-artView license
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
The Coronation of the Virgin with Angels and Four Saints (probably after 1475 (Renaissance)) by Neri di Bicci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149554/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004201/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint James the Great (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Saint James the Great (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150041/saint-james-the-great-1500-1510-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license