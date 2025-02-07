rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
Save
Edit Image
womanmedievaljohnmedieval paintingvintage christianreligioustriptychsaint francis
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 – 1395 by…
PNG Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 – 1395 by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18141505/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Triptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptych
Triptych: Annunciation with the Prophets David and Isaiah (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Orléans Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149702/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di…
Enthroned Madonna with Child and four saints, above the Crucifixion with Mary and John Ev., ca. 1380 - 1395 by cristoforo di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013223/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognone
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795556/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
PNG Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent background
PNG Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138190/photo-png-face-personFree PNG from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013184/calling-and-martyrdom-saint-matthew-ca-1315-1360-pietro-lorenzettiFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Veronica by Master of 1565
Veronica by Master of 1565
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985537/veronica-master-1565Free Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
The Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
The Pietà with St. Catherine and St. Sebastian (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Louis XII Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149566/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
PNG St. John the Baptist, Mary Egyptica, Maria Annunziata, ca. 1380 – 1395 by cristoforo di bindoccio, element on…
PNG St. John the Baptist, Mary Egyptica, Maria Annunziata, ca. 1380 – 1395 by cristoforo di bindoccio, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150099/photo-png-background-leafFree PNG from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147985/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
Religious giving quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Crucifixion, Virgin and Child with a Deacon, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Crucifixion, Virgin and Child with a Deacon, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013116/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView license
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981370/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license