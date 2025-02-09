rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Save
Edit Image
saint michael archangelrenaissance religious artreligious oil paintingsrenaissancefacepersonartpublic domain
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Madonna and Child Enthroned (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150121/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1500-1525-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellini
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149710/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150034/madonna-and-child-with-four-saints-1500-1520-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
Virgin and Child (1450-1460 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Francesco da Rimini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148385/virgin-and-child-1450-1460-renaissance-giovanni-francesco-riminiFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Madonna and Child (1480-1485 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Montagna
Madonna and Child (1480-1485 (Renaissance)) by Bartolomeo Montagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149597/madonna-and-child-1480-1485-renaissance-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Alvise Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Alvise Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149513/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-alvise-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Virgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149684/virgin-and-child-ca-1500-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
The Holy Family (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
The Holy Family (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149782/the-holy-family-ca-1500-1510-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Francia
Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Agnolo di Domenico del Mazziereand or and Donnino di Domenico…
Madonna and Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Agnolo di Domenico del Mazziereand or and Donnino di Domenico…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149733/photo-image-crown-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Welcome fall Instagram post template
Welcome fall Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child Between St. Francis and St. Jerome (1520 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Madonna and Child Between St. Francis and St. Jerome (1520 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150536/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Four Angels (c. 1460–70) by Piero della Francesca
Virgin and Child Enthroned with Four Angels (c. 1460–70) by Piero della Francesca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798726/image-jesus-space-angelFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Alessandro Oliverio
Madonna and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Alessandro Oliverio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149663/madonna-and-child-ca-1500-renaissance-attributed-alessandro-oliverioFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798181/virgin-adoring-the-child-c-1500-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain license