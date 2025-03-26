rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin of the Lilies (ca. 1500-1550 (Renaissance)) by Della Robbia family
Save
Edit Image
borderfloral borderfacepersonartdesignpublic domainfood
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Relief with the Virgin Adoring the Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Luca della Robbia workshop of
Relief with the Virgin Adoring the Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Luca della Robbia workshop of
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149776/photo-image-crown-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1483 (Renaissance)) by Andrea della Robbia and Workshop of Andrea della Robbia
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1483 (Renaissance)) by Andrea della Robbia and Workshop of Andrea della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149515/image-christ-border-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Adam and Eve (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni della Robbia and Workshop of Giovanni della Robbia
Adam and Eve (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni della Robbia and Workshop of Giovanni della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150250/photo-image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
The Adoration of the Child (after 1477) by Andrea della Robbia
The Adoration of the Child (after 1477) by Andrea della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985128/the-adoration-the-child-after-1477-andrea-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551363/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbia
The Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983403/the-nativity-c-1460-luca-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985308/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Madonna and Child (c. 1475) by Luca della Robbia
Madonna and Child (c. 1475) by Luca della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984836/madonna-and-child-c-1475-luca-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542065/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Saint Peter (c. 1900/1925 (figure); c. 1550 (framing garland)) by Andrea della Robbia and Italian 16th Century
Saint Peter (c. 1900/1925 (figure); c. 1550 (framing garland)) by Andrea della Robbia and Italian 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992942/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518973/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Tondo
Tondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8290022/tondoFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Pietà (c. 1510/1520) by Giovanni della Robbia
Pietà (c. 1510/1520) by Giovanni della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989166/pieta-c-15101520-giovanni-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551361/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Madonna and Child with Scroll
Madonna and Child with Scroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8295280/madonna-and-child-with-scrollFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551362/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Plaque with the Virgin and Child (ca. 1500-1550 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Benedetto da Maiano
Plaque with the Virgin and Child (ca. 1500-1550 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Benedetto da Maiano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149682/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505216/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Virgin and Child (probably 1520s (Renaissance)) by Santi Buglioni
Virgin and Child (probably 1520s (Renaissance)) by Santi Buglioni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150015/virgin-and-child-probably-1520s-renaissance-santi-buglioniFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Ornate blue ceramic vase
Ornate blue ceramic vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12837271/vaseFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542040/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Assumption of the Virgin
The Assumption of the Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291853/the-assumption-the-virginFree Image from public domain license
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade pastries Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Minerbetti coat of arms
Minerbetti coat of arms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8278735/minerbetti-coat-armsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517176/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Kneeling Madonna
Kneeling Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8291904/kneeling-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Madonna and Child
Madonna and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851783/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8292645/virgin-adoring-the-christ-childFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517177/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Virgin and Child with St. John the Baptist and Angels (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Virgin and Child with St. John the Baptist and Angels (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149565/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license