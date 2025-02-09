rawpixel
Saint Sebastian (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Rimpacta
Saint Sebastian (1510-1525 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Pirri
St. Sebastian (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Monaldo Trofi
Saint Sebastian Bound to the Column (c. 1500) by Albrecht Dürer
St. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
Saint James the Great (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
Martyrdom of St James the Younger, after 1435 by stefan lochner
Saint Claire of Assisi (1515-1520 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Coda
St. Jerome (1444 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni d Alemagna
The Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Saint Elizabeth (?) (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Solario
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
Saint Sebastian Bound to the Tree (1500/1501) by Albrecht Dürer
Communion and Consecration of Santa Francesca Romana (ca. 1445 (Renaissance)) by Antonio da Viterbo the Elder
St. Jerome and a Pope (1st half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Pier Antonio Palmerini
New Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissi
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodoma
St. Jerome in the Wilderness (16th century (Renaissance)) by Roman
Madonna and Child (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Badile II
