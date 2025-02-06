rawpixel
The Holy Family with St. John the Baptist and St. Mary Magdalen (1494-1495 (Renaissance)) by Marco Palmezzano
magdalenrenaissancemary magdalene public domainereligious oil paintingsfaithsaint mary magdalenefaceperson
Church Instagram post template, editable text
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
The Holy Family (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna and Child with Saints (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Biagio Pupini
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
The Nativity with the Infant Saint John (c. 1495/1505) by Piero di Cosimo
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
Holy communion Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna and Child with a Franciscan Saint (ca. 1712 (Renaissance)) by Stefano Maria Legnani
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Sunday service poster template
The Holy Family (1490-1520 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Marco Palmezzano
Good Friday poster template
The Holy Family with Saints John the Baptist and Jerome (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giampietro Silvio
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Virgin and Child with St. John the Baptist and Angels (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Love your neighbors Instagram story template, editable design
Madonna and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Elizabeth, 1490 – 1500 by giovanni bellini
Religious faith Instagram story template, editable design
Madonna and Child with the Infant St. John, 1515 by rosso fiorentino
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
The Madonna, the Infant St. John and the Angel, Worshipping the Christ Child, ca. 1510 by pietro perugino
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna and Child Between St. Francis and St. Jerome (1520 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Worship service Instagram post template
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodoma
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna della Fontana: Die Heilige Familie mit dem Johannesknaben an einer Quelle, 1854 by edward von steinle
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Madonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…
