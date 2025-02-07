rawpixel
The Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
The Little Passion: The Entry into Jerusalem (1509–1511) by Albrecht Dürer
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
The Frankfurt Altarpiece of the Exaltation of the True Cross: Emperor Heraclius’ Entry into Jerusalem, 1603 – 1605 by adam…
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Einzug Christi in Jerusalem, null by ludovico cardi da cigoli
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Pilate Washing His Hands of Guilt for Christ's Death (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
The Entry of Christ into Jerusalem (1401–1599)
Christ and the Woman Taken in Adultery (1841) by Francesco Hayez
The Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Christ's Entry into Jerusalem (c. 1450) by German 15th Century
Crucifixion (1537 (Renaissance)) by Peter Gertner
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Christus mit dem Lieblingsjünger Johannes, Halbfiguren am Tisch des letzten Abendmahles, über ihnen die Dreifaltigkeit, 1874…
Ecce Homo, ca. 1490 by hieronymus bosch
Adoration of the kings, 1677 by gilbert francart
Christ's Entry into Jerusalem [left] (c. 1450/1460) by Master of St Erasmus
Bearing of the Cross, 1823 by carl adalbert hermann
The Nativity (c. 1480/1490) by Martin Schongauer
Christ's Entry into Jerusalem (probably 1450) by German 15th Century
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Christus heilt einen Blinden, null by federico zuccari
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
