rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Arrest of Christ (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancemedievalrenaissanceswordeuropearrest art public domainchristface
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Pilate Washing His Hands of Guilt for Christ's Death (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Pilate Washing His Hands of Guilt for Christ's Death (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149922/image-christs-dog-handsFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
The Entry Into Jerusalem (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149928/the-entry-into-jerusalem-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149497/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Arrest of Christ (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148539/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Christ Before the High Priest (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
Christ Before the High Priest (1495-1500 (Late Medieval)) by Bernhard Strigel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149919/christ-before-the-high-priest-1495-1500-late-medieval-bernhard-strigelFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Mocked (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148535/image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
Tattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Entombment (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149493/image-jesus-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView license
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
Passion of Christ (ca. 1440-1460 (Late Medieval)) by Netherlandish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148077/passion-christ-ca-1440-1460-late-medieval-netherlandishFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
Ancient art exhibition Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031947/ancient-art-exhibition-facebook-story-templateView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Way to Calvary (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148532/image-background-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032017/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148117/saint-catherine-confronting-the-emperor-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
Dragon poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
The Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
The Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150722/the-arrest-christ-ca-1544-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ’s Arrest, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ’s Arrest, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985095/christs-arrest-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Crucifixion (ca. 1480-1495 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148529/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
Bible study Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ Praying in the Garden of Gethsemane (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149487/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Raising of the Cross (Centre Panel of the Triptych), ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
Raising of the Cross (Centre Panel of the Triptych), ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984694/image-dog-jesus-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912237/png-adam-antique-artView license
Chandelier (ca. 1500 (Late Medieval)) by German
Chandelier (ca. 1500 (Late Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148144/chandelier-ca-1500-late-medieval-germanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Tripytych with the Lamentation, 1524 by joos van cleve
Tripytych with the Lamentation, 1524 by joos van cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952548/tripytych-with-the-lamentation-1524-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template
Ancient art exhibition blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032126/ancient-art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView license
The Crucifixion (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Nardon Pénicaud
The Crucifixion (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Nardon Pénicaud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149894/the-crucifixion-ca-1505-renaissance-nardon-penicaudFree Image from public domain license
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, famous vintage painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914764/png-adam-antique-artView license
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956046/christ-washing-peters-feet-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license