rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ as the Savior (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
Save
Edit Image
schoolpublic domain religionvintage christianreligionoil paintingpublic domain oil painting christianmedieval artpublic domain oil painting
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
The Death and Coronation of the Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
The Death and Coronation of the Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148268/the-death-and-coronation-the-virgin-15th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Sebastian (1510-1525 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Pirri
Saint Sebastian (1510-1525 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Pirri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150360/saint-sebastian-1510-1525-renaissance-antonio-pirriFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981370/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Nativity and Naming of St. John the Baptist, ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
Nativity and Naming of St. John the Baptist, ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987382/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Believe poster template, editable text and design
Believe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Flagellation (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148543/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150408/saint-bruno-ca-1525-renaissance-girolamo-marchesi1481-15401550Free Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982068/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Triptych with Saints Andrew, Peter, and Paul and the Crucifixion (16th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Giovanni Maria…
Triptych with Saints Andrew, Peter, and Paul and the Crucifixion (16th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Giovanni Maria…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150115/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
The Dead Christ Supported by Angels (late 1490s (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Filippo Mazzola
The Dead Christ Supported by Angels (late 1490s (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Filippo Mazzola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149938/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745857/together-pray-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149643/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Annunciation: Gabriel and The Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian and Spanish
The Annunciation: Gabriel and The Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian and Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154874/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Instagram story template, editable text
Together we pray Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745864/together-pray-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknown
The Virgin and Child with Saint Dominic, Saint Catherine, and Donor (c. 1350–1375) by Artist Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798798/photo-image-background-jesus-crownFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914282/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Head of Christ (probably 1500/1510) by German 15th Century
The Head of Christ (probably 1500/1510) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988039/the-head-christ-probably-15001510-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint James the Great (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Saint James the Great (1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150041/saint-james-the-great-1500-1510-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Satanism Instagram post template, editable text
Satanism Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988017/satanism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template, editable text
Together we pray blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745863/together-pray-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
Madonna and Child, with the Blessing Christ [middle panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982554/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ Carrying the Cross (1510/1525) by Italian 16th Century
Christ Carrying the Cross (1510/1525) by Italian 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989215/christ-carrying-the-cross-15101525-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11302635/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license