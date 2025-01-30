Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemoneyrenaissance coingoldmoney headmedalliongold vintageartifacts public domainpublic domain gold coinsMedallion with the Portrait of Louis XII, King of France (1499 (Early Modern)) by Jean de Saint Priest, Nicholas Leclerc and Jean PerréalOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1172 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1758 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMoney secrets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772551/money-secrets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMedal, Louis XII and Anne of Brittanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551598/medal-louis-xii-and-anne-brittanyFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003970/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseAnne of Brittany, 1477-1514, Wife of Louis XII 1498 [reverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986907/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLouis XII, 1462-1515, King of France 1498 [obverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986905/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080572/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licenseLouis XII, 1462-1515, King of France 1498 [obverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986929/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedal Louis XII, King of France (r. 1498–15155), and Anne of Brittany (1476–1514)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289778/photo-image-coin-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAnne of Brittany, 1477-1514, Wife of Louis XII 1498 [reverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986908/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedal of Mary Tudor as Queen of England and Wife of Philip II of Spain (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo da Trezzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150903/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118668/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMedallion with Portrait of Emperor Charles V (ca. 1521 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Hans Schwarzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150334/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003963/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedal of Arnold and Nicholas Wenck (1537 (Renaissance)) by Matthes Gebelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150803/medal-arnold-and-nicholas-wenck-1537-renaissance-matthes-gebelFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003983/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseMedal with the Portrait of Pope Paul III (ca. 1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Alessandro Cesatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150740/photo-image-vintage-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney secrets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476709/money-secrets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMedallion of Peretarit (or Berthari) and Godepert, Kings of Lombardy (18th century (18th century)) by Giovanni Bonazzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151608/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto trading poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735577/crypto-trading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995425/marie-de-medici-mother-the-gods-guillaume-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003984/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licenseA Youth Riding on a Bull by Pseudo Meliolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982681/youth-riding-bull-pseudo-melioliFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122672/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLouis Boucher Desnoyers (1825) by Pierre Jean David d Angershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125684/louis-boucher-desnoyers-1825-pierre-jean-david-angersFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118697/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMedal of Maximilian (1527-76) as King of Hungary and his Wife Maria of Spain (1563 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Antonio…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151107/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain licenseGolden coins stack element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView licensePendant/Medal with the Fall of Man and the Crucifixion (ca. 1536 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150344/photo-image-person-tree-manFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117831/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseErcole I d'Este, 1431-1505, Duke of Ferrara, Modena, and Reggio 1471 (c. 1505) by Ferrarese 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988714/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117694/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licensePortrait Medal of Sigismundo Malatesta (1446 (Renaissance)) by Matteo de Pastihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148408/portrait-medal-sigismundo-malatesta-1446-renaissance-matteo-pastiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked coins design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080691/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView licenseMedal of Ferdinand I (1503-64) as Emperor Elect (1558 (Renaissance)) by Leone Leonihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151087/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold bar and coin set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118698/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAriadne on Naxos (second half 15th century) by Master IO F Fhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982888/ariadne-naxos-second-half-15th-century-masterFree Image from public domain license