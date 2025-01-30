rawpixel
Medallion with the Portrait of Louis XII, King of France (1499 (Early Modern)) by Jean de Saint Priest, Nicholas Leclerc and…
Money secrets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11772551/money-secrets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Medal, Louis XII and Anne of Brittany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551598/medal-louis-xii-and-anne-brittanyFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003970/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Anne of Brittany, 1477-1514, Wife of Louis XII 1498 [reverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986907/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117972/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Louis XII, 1462-1515, King of France 1498 [obverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986905/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Editable stacked coins design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080572/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView license
Louis XII, 1462-1515, King of France 1498 [obverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986929/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003953/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Medal Louis XII, King of France (r. 1498–15155), and Anne of Brittany (1476–1514)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8289778/photo-image-coin-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anne of Brittany, 1477-1514, Wife of Louis XII 1498 [reverse] (1499/1500) by Nicolas Leclerc and Jean de Saint Priest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986908/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003972/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Medal of Mary Tudor as Queen of England and Wife of Philip II of Spain (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo da Trezzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150903/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118668/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Medallion with Portrait of Emperor Charles V (ca. 1521 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Hans Schwarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150334/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003963/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Medal of Arnold and Nicholas Wenck (1537 (Renaissance)) by Matthes Gebel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150803/medal-arnold-and-nicholas-wenck-1537-renaissance-matthes-gebelFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003983/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Medal with the Portrait of Pope Paul III (ca. 1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Alessandro Cesati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150740/photo-image-vintage-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Money secrets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476709/money-secrets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Medallion of Peretarit (or Berthari) and Godepert, Kings of Lombardy (18th century (18th century)) by Giovanni Bonazza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151608/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Crypto trading poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735577/crypto-trading-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Marie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995425/marie-de-medici-mother-the-gods-guillaume-dupreFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003984/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
A Youth Riding on a Bull by Pseudo Melioli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982681/youth-riding-bull-pseudo-melioliFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15122672/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Louis Boucher Desnoyers (1825) by Pierre Jean David d Angers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125684/louis-boucher-desnoyers-1825-pierre-jean-david-angersFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118697/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Medal of Maximilian (1527-76) as King of Hungary and his Wife Maria of Spain (1563 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151107/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
Golden coins stack element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003967/golden-coins-stack-element-set-editable-designView license
Pendant/Medal with the Fall of Man and the Crucifixion (ca. 1536 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150344/photo-image-person-tree-manFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117831/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ercole I d'Este, 1431-1505, Duke of Ferrara, Modena, and Reggio 1471 (c. 1505) by Ferrarese 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988714/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15117694/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Portrait Medal of Sigismundo Malatesta (1446 (Renaissance)) by Matteo de Pasti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148408/portrait-medal-sigismundo-malatesta-1446-renaissance-matteo-pastiFree Image from public domain license
Editable stacked coins design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080691/editable-stacked-coins-design-element-setView license
Medal of Ferdinand I (1503-64) as Emperor Elect (1558 (Renaissance)) by Leone Leoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151087/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold bar and coin set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15118698/gold-bar-and-coin-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ariadne on Naxos (second half 15th century) by Master IO F F
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982888/ariadne-naxos-second-half-15th-century-masterFree Image from public domain license