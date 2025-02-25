rawpixel
Ewer Basin with a Standing Saint (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
siena
Vintage floral dish png mockup element, editable kitchenware design
Ewer Basin with the Gathering of Manna (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Italian and French
Plate mockup, editable design
Small Ewer Basin with Decorative Motifs (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Ewer Basin with Leda and the Swan (ca. 1580-1610 (Baroque)) by Patanazzi family
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Ewer Basin with a Personification of the Resurrection(?) (ca. 1580 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of the Patanazzi family
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Dish on a Low Foot with an Ornamental Design (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Ewer basin with Europa and the Bull and Cadmus and the Dragon (c. 1565/1575) by Fontana Family Workshop
Customizable porcelain plate mockup, flat lay design
Dish with a Classical Bust (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
3D ceramic plate design element set, editable design
Dish with Castor and Pollux Rescuing Helen (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Editable plate mockup, tableware product flat lay design
Plate with Shield Showing the Lamb of God (ca. 1475-1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Dish with the Abduction of Helen (1565-1575 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of the Fontana family
Porcelain plate mockup, editable design
Dish with Hercules and Omphale (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Plate with Venus in her chariot and Cupid, riding through a night sky (c. 1530/1535) by Nicola da Urbino, Italian 16th…
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Ewer Basin with the Lamb of God (ca. 1510-1530 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Portable bottle editable mockup, realistic product
Large dish with border of floral scrollwork and cornucopias; in the center, profile bust of "Faustina" (c. 1510/1535) by…
Baby dish editable mockup
Plate
Coaster editable mockup
Dish with a Roman Emperor in Profile (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
3D ceramic plate design element set, editable design
Plate with the sinking of the fleet of Seleucus (from the Pucci Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Simple plate editable mockup
Basin with classicizing head
Floral plate mockup, editable design
Broad-Rimmed Dish with Saint Paul (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of the Patanazzi family
Editable vinyl record mockup customizable design
Plate with Saint Francis (1500-1530 (Renaissance)) by Italian
