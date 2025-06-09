rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Profile of a Gypsy Woman (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Lombardy
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitadultwoman
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Profile of a Woman (1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Lombardy
Profile of a Woman (1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Lombardy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149575/profile-woman-1475-1480-renaissance-lombardyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Abduction of Helen from Cythera (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovanni
The Abduction of Helen from Cythera (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148416/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
The Magnanimity of Scipio Africanus (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Michele da Verona
The Magnanimity of Scipio Africanus (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Michele da Verona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149658/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Reception of Helen at Troy (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovanni
The Reception of Helen at Troy (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148417/the-reception-helen-troy-ca-1468-renaissance-dario-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151029/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150987/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Leaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetian
Leaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
The Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150735/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
The Mourning Saint John the Evangelist, Virgin Mary, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1500 (early Renaissance)) by Italian
The Mourning Saint John the Evangelist, Virgin Mary, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1500 (early Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149705/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
Portrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Girl (1630-1635 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Ceresa
Portrait of a Girl (1630-1635 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Ceresa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151532/portrait-girl-1630-1635-renaissance-carlo-ceresaFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
St. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
St. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149642/st-john-the-baptist-1485-1489-renaissance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
Virgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798181/virgin-adoring-the-child-c-1500-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
The Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Head of a Mourning Woman (15th century (Renaissance)) by Ercole de Roberti
Head of a Mourning Woman (15th century (Renaissance)) by Ercole de Roberti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148232/head-mourning-woman-15th-century-renaissance-ercole-robertiFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Triptych with the Adoration of the Magi, the Nativity, and the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1525 (Northern…
Triptych with the Adoration of the Magi, the Nativity, and the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1525 (Northern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150367/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license