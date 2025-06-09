Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitadultwomanProfile of a Gypsy Woman (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by LombardyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1069 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1603 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile of a Woman (1475-1480 (Renaissance)) by Lombardyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149575/profile-woman-1475-1480-renaissance-lombardyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Abduction of Helen from Cythera (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148416/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Magnanimity of Scipio Africanus (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Michele da Veronahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149658/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Reception of Helen at Troy (ca. 1468 (Renaissance)) by Dario di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148417/the-reception-helen-troy-ca-1468-renaissance-dario-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151029/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150987/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Missal with Crucifixion (ca.1475 (early Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154980/leaf-from-missal-with-crucifixion-ca1475-early-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150735/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseThe Mourning Saint John the Evangelist, Virgin Mary, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1500 (early Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149705/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseSaint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Girl (1630-1635 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Ceresahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151532/portrait-girl-1630-1635-renaissance-carlo-ceresaFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseSt. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149642/st-john-the-baptist-1485-1489-renaissance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVirgin Adoring the Child (c. 1500) by Bartolomeo Montagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798181/virgin-adoring-the-child-c-1500-bartolomeo-montagnaFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHead of a Mourning Woman (15th century (Renaissance)) by Ercole de Robertihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148232/head-mourning-woman-15th-century-renaissance-ercole-robertiFree Image from public domain licenseTime management, woman holding clock collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTriptych with the Adoration of the Magi, the Nativity, and the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1525 (Northern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150367/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license