Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissanceleonardo da vincipublic domain painting darkitaly paintingdark paintingitaly painting public domainpublic domain oil paintingpaintingSt. John The Baptist (1513-1516 (Renaissance)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vinci and Giovanni Pietro RizzoliOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1244 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Last Supper, with a Spaniel, attributed to Giovanni Pietro da Biragohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330015/the-last-supper-with-spanielFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCopy of the "Mona Lisa" (ca. 1635-1660 (Baroque)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vincihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151479/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's La Scapigliata (ca. 1506-1508)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808218/leonardo-vincis-scapigliata-ca-1506-1508Free Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's La Belle Ferronnière (ca. 1495)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808220/leonardo-vincis-belle-ferronniere-ca-1495Free Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Saint John the Baptist (1513-1516) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848185/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseHead of a Woman (c. 1495-97) by Giovanni Antonio Boltraffiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798317/head-woman-c-1495-97-giovanni-antonio-boltraffioFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (1480-1482)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830123/leonardo-vincis-saint-jerome-the-wilderness-1480-1482Free Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi (circa 1500) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726927/image-art-public-domain-leonardo-vinciFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseBust of a deformed woman with curly hair in profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205980/bust-deformed-woman-with-curly-hair-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's The Baptism of Christ (ca. 1475)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808164/leonardo-vincis-the-baptism-christ-ca-1475Free Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272614/charity-gala-dinner-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint Jerome in Penitence (1468 (early Renaissance)) by Marco di Ruggero known as Marco Zoppohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148401/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272540/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseJean Auguste Dominique Ingres's Francis I Receives the Last Breaths of Leonardo da Vinci (1818)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21830130/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907275/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's Head of a Girl (ca. 1483)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21808160/leonardo-vincis-head-girl-ca-1483Free Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272824/charity-gala-dinner-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseHead of young man with long hair in profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214546/head-young-man-with-long-hair-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258674/last-supper-history-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo Da Vinci's Un déluge (ca. 1517-1518)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21829993/leonardo-vincis-deluge-ca-1517-1518Free Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258666/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797537/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258677/last-supper-history-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBust of woman with wide-open mouth and long curly hair falling over her shoulders, wearing low-cut dress with ribbon round…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205968/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258665/christian-community-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGroup of naked men engaged in battle in a wooded landscape, some on horseback; a dog at lower left.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8275330/image-dog-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258675/last-supper-history-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHead of a man with thick curly hair in profile to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8214601/head-man-with-thick-curly-hair-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272937/charity-gala-dinner-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Soglianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license