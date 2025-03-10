rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
Save
Edit Image
renaissance femalemedievalangel saintrenaissancerenaissance woman artistlucas cranachangelstree
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Holy Kinship, 1509 by lucas cranach the elder
The Holy Kinship, 1509 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934958/the-holy-kinship-1509-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauer
The Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150207/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Ecstasy of Saint Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
The Ecstasy of Saint Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641391/the-ecstasy-saint-mary-magdalene-lucas-cranachFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Feast of Herod, 1533 by lucas cranach the elder
The Feast of Herod, 1533 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950479/the-feast-herod-1533-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin on the Crescent Moon Worshipped by the Donor Hieronymus Rudelauf, before 1523 by lucas cranach the elder
Virgin on the Crescent Moon Worshipped by the Donor Hieronymus Rudelauf, before 1523 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987320/image-background-golden-crownFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Ecstasy of St. Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
The Ecstasy of St. Mary Magdalene by Lucas Cranach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695495/the-ecstasy-st-mary-magdalene-lucas-cranachFree Image from public domain license
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609068/adam-and-eve-standing-vintage-couch-remixed-mediaView license
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1490) by Luca Signorelli
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (c. 1490) by Luca Signorelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798315/the-martyrdom-saint-catherine-alexandria-c-1490-luca-signorelliFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child with Two Angels, Saint Rose, and Saint Catherine of Alexandria (early 16th century) by School of Perugino
Madonna and Child with Two Angels, Saint Rose, and Saint Catherine of Alexandria (early 16th century) by School of Perugino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986956/image-rose-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Medal of Johann Friedrich, Duke of Saxony (1544 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart and After Lucas Cranach the elder
Medal of Johann Friedrich, Duke of Saxony (1544 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart and After Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150916/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mary Cleophas and Alphaeus (with the features of Frederick the Wise) with two of their sons, 1509 by lucas cranach the elder
Mary Cleophas and Alphaeus (with the features of Frederick the Wise) with two of their sons, 1509 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952929/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cleanser label template, editable design
Cleanser label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView license
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148147/saint-catherine-converting-the-scholars-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
A majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable design
A majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921194/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worship session poster template
Worship session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827505/worship-session-poster-templateView license
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148117/saint-catherine-confronting-the-emperor-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
One of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.10). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
One of a pair of marriage portraits (see 57.10). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652382/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fairy princess fantasy remix, editable design
Fairy princess fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663184/fairy-princess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Die Heilige Familie mit dem Johannesknaben unter einem Baldachin, von vier Engeln umgeben, ein Engel empfängt von dem…
Die Heilige Familie mit dem Johannesknaben unter einem Baldachin, von vier Engeln umgeben, ein Engel empfängt von dem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939500/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827463/online-bible-poster-templateView license
A Faun and His Family with a Slain Lion by Lucas Cranach the Elder
A Faun and His Family with a Slain Lion by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266592/faun-and-his-family-with-slain-lion-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Mary Salome and Zebedaeus (with the features of John the Constant) with their sons St. James the Greater and St. John the…
Mary Salome and Zebedaeus (with the features of John the Constant) with their sons St. James the Greater and St. John the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954451/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
The Crucifixion, ca. 1508 – 1510 by lucas cranach the elder
The Crucifixion, ca. 1508 – 1510 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982940/the-crucifixion-ca-1508-1510-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
Mary Magdalene (?) (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150429/mary-magdalene-ca-1525-renaissance-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellini
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license