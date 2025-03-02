Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageportrait renaissancepublic domain renaissancemadonnarenaissancefacepersonartvintageMadonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Gerolamo Giovenone and Copy after RaphaelOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1286 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by School of Parmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150251/madonna-and-child-ca-1515-renaissance-school-parmaFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Soglianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMadonna of the Candelabra (ca. 1513 (Renaissance)) by Raphael and Workshop of Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150217/photo-image-jesus-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino di Mariottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150284/madonna-and-child-ca-1515-renaissance-bernardino-mariottoFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149858/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Peruginohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150299/madonna-and-child-ca-1520-renaissance-peruginoFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149684/virgin-and-child-ca-1500-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Zenalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150019/madonna-and-child-ca-1510-renaissance-bernardino-zenaleFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting mobile wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071964/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseMadonna and Child (1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Agostino da Lodihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150341/madonna-and-child-1510-1515-renaissance-giovanni-agostino-lodiFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's famous painting phone wallpaper, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071908/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Liverpool Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149949/madonna-and-child-ca-1510-renaissance-master-the-liverpool-madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1506 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Bertucci Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149911/madonna-and-child-ca-1506-renaissance-giovanni-battista-bertucciFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148524/madonna-and-child-ca-1475-renaisance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806644/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Cima da Coneglianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149862/madonna-and-child-ca-1505-renaissance-workshop-cima-coneglianoFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Franciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Alvise Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149513/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-alvise-vivariniFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730263/painting-class-poster-templateView licenseLa Belle Jardinière (2nd half 17th century) by Copy after Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151513/belle-jardiniere-2nd-half-17th-century-copy-after-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Ridolfo Ghirlandaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149859/madonna-and-child-ca-1505-renaissance-workshop-ridolfo-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child (1515-1530 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Giuliano Bugiardinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150427/madonna-and-child-1515-1530-renaissance-follower-giuliano-bugiardiniFree Image from public domain license