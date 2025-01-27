Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval churchpriestpublic domain renaissance churchmedieval priestschoolschool paintingpublic domain medievalrenaissanceA Franciscan Monk Preaching (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the RomagnaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 776 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1164 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. 