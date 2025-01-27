rawpixel
A Franciscan Monk Preaching (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
medieval churchpriestpublic domain renaissance churchmedieval priestschoolschool paintingpublic domain medievalrenaissance
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Saint Anthony of Padua Taking the Habit of the Franciscan Order (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
Worship service Instagram post template
Group of Three Panels: Last Communion of St. Jerome, The Man of Sorrows, The Death of St. Jerome (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Youth bible school Instagram post template, editable text
Der Heilige Antonius von Padua predigt vor einer Versammlung von Geistlichen, null by andrea sacchi
Sunday school Instagram post template, editable text
Altarpiece with the Passion of Christ: Christ before High Priest (ca. 1480-1495 (Renaissance)) by German
Spain poster template, editable design
Portrait Bust of Perugino (ca. 1525-1550 or later (Renaissance)) by Copy after Perugino
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Saint Nicholas (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de Poindre
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Ein vor dem Altar stehender Priester reicht mehreren knienden Männern die Hostie, null by pordenone
Together we pray Instagram post template, editable text
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
Plaque with the Virgin and Child and the Twelve Apostles (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Casa Pirota, Assumption Painter, After…
Together we pray Instagram post template, editable text
St. Jerome in the Wilderness (16th century (Renaissance)) by Roman
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Calling of Saint Anthony (c. 1530) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden
Dog holding png Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Saint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Virgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da brescia
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
The Nativity and Saints (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo di Benvenuto
Sunday service Instagram post template, editable text
St. Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata (ca. 1610 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Trotti
Church poster template, editable text and design
Madonna and Child (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by School of Parma
Sunday service poster template
Battle Scene (16th century (Renaissance)) by School of Ferrara
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Four Plaques Representing Prophets (c. 1474-1500 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
