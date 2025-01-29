rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Anthony of Padua Taking the Habit of the Franciscan Order (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
Save
Edit Image
saint anthony of paduareligious artmonk paintingfranciscan monkmedieval artmedieval churchfaceperson
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
Tour dates poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603553/tour-dates-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Franciscan Monk Preaching (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
A Franciscan Monk Preaching (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150256/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
Demonology course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601588/demonology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Group of Three Panels: Last Communion of St. Jerome, The Man of Sorrows, The Death of St. Jerome (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Group of Three Panels: Last Communion of St. Jerome, The Man of Sorrows, The Death of St. Jerome (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149775/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course Instagram post template, editable text
Demonology course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686496/demonology-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course poster Instagram story template, editable text
Demonology course poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686494/demonology-course-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
St. Jerome (1444 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni d Alemagna
St. Jerome (1444 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni d Alemagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148406/st-jerome-1444-renaissance-giovanni-alemagnaFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Calling of Saint Anthony (c. 1530) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden
The Calling of Saint Anthony (c. 1530) by Aertgen Claesz van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731584/the-calling-saint-anthony-c-1530-aertgen-claesz-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
Saint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Caselli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149643/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Demonology course blog banner template, editable text
Demonology course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686493/demonology-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Deacon Saint, with Saint Anthony Abbot [right panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
Deacon Saint, with Saint Anthony Abbot [right panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982552/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Ein vor dem Altar stehender Priester reicht mehreren knienden Männern die Hostie, null by pordenone
Ein vor dem Altar stehender Priester reicht mehreren knienden Männern die Hostie, null by pordenone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985590/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Scenes from the Life of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by German
Scenes from the Life of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148074/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
Madonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
Saint Catherine Converting the Scholars (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148147/saint-catherine-converting-the-scholars-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Rome Instagram post template
Ancient Rome Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView license
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
The Crucifixion and Saint Christopher (ca. 1340 (Medieval)) by School of Pisa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147822/the-crucifixion-and-saint-christopher-ca-1340-medieval-school-pisaFree Image from public domain license
Italy & travel Instagram post template
Italy & travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052773/italy-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
Triptych with the Man of Sorrows, the Arma Christi, the Annunciation, and Saints (1420-1430 (Medieval)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148079/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553758/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
Madonna of Humility with Saints (1375-1380 (Medieval)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147998/madonna-humility-with-saints-1375-1380-medieval-venetianFree Image from public domain license
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
3D editable African American nun praying in church remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730151/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ignatius von Loyola Besessene und Kranke heilend
Ignatius von Loyola Besessene und Kranke heilend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415279/ignatius-von-loyola-besessene-und-kranke-heilendFree Image from public domain license
Worship session poster template
Worship session poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827505/worship-session-poster-templateView license
Madonna and Child with St. Michael and Other Saints (ca. 1440 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Vivarini
Madonna and Child with St. Michael and Other Saints (ca. 1440 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148328/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600780/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Saints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardo
Saints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148309/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827463/online-bible-poster-templateView license
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
The Virgin and Child with Saints and Angels (1370-1425 (Medieval)) by Lorenzo Monaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147978/photo-image-angels-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels,Twelve Saints, Prophets, and the Donor, 1330 by meo da siena
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Angels,Twelve Saints, Prophets, and the Donor, 1330 by meo da siena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982604/image-background-golden-personFree Image from public domain license