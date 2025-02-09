rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore Carpaccio
Save
Edit Image
medieval paintingchristian symbolismrenaissancefacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
Madonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
Madonna and Child Enthroned (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150121/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1500-1525-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Death and Coronation of the Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
The Death and Coronation of the Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148268/the-death-and-coronation-the-virgin-15th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Three panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Three panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
Christian community flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Last supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
The Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrari
The Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150308/the-holy-family-with-angels-ca-1520-renaissance-defendente-ferrariFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history email header template, editable design
Last supper history email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
Last supper history poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
Madonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
Madonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellini
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable crown design element set
Editable crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182512/editable-crown-design-element-setView license
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
Madonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149710/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Lorenzo di Credi
The Holy Family (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Lorenzo di Credi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149604/the-holy-family-ca-1490-renaissance-workshop-lorenzo-crediFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna of the Candelabra (ca. 1513 (Renaissance)) by Raphael and Workshop of Raphael
Madonna of the Candelabra (ca. 1513 (Renaissance)) by Raphael and Workshop of Raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150217/photo-image-jesus-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
Madonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Virgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da brescia
Virgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da brescia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936303/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Christian community Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian community email header template, editable design
Christian community email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
Madonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
Madonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license