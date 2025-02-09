Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval paintingchristian symbolismrenaissancefacepersonartvintagepublic domainMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Donor (1507 (Renaissance)) by Workshop ofVittore CarpaccioOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 825 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1237 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (1500-1525 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150121/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1500-1525-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Death and Coronation of the Virgin (15th century (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148268/the-death-and-coronation-the-virgin-15th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseHoly Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThree panels with the Madonna and Child Enthroned Between the Archangel Michael and Saint Peter (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272944/last-supper-history-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Angels (ca. 1520 (Renaissance)) by Defendente Ferrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150308/the-holy-family-with-angels-ca-1520-renaissance-defendente-ferrariFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908005/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned Before a Rose Hedge (1475-1500 (Renaissance)) by Marchigianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149545/photo-image-rose-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child (late 1450s (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148457/madonna-and-child-late-1450s-renaissance-master-the-castello-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182512/editable-crown-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and St. John the Baptist Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Antoniazzo Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149710/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Lorenzo di Credihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149604/the-holy-family-ca-1490-renaissance-workshop-lorenzo-crediFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna of the Candelabra (ca. 1513 (Renaissance)) by Raphael and Workshop of Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150217/photo-image-jesus-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Bartolomeo Vivarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149526/madonna-and-child-ca-1485-renaissance-workshop-bartolomeo-vivariniFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseVirgin and Child Enthroned with the Four Fathers of the Latin Church, ca. 1540 – 1550 by moretto da bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936303/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272971/christian-community-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272910/christian-community-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1446-1447 (Renaissance)) by Filippo Lippi and Workshop of Filippo Lippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned (ca. 1450 (Renaissance)) by Andrea di Giusto Manzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148347/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license