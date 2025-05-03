Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelionfacepersonartvintagepublic domainfoodplateDish with Lion Hunt (ca. 1520-1547 (Renaissance)) by Baldassare Manaraattributed to and After Giovanni Antonio da BresciaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1159 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1737 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHomemade pastries Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894206/homemade-pastries-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDish with the Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Giovanni Jacopo Caraglioafter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150491/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCereal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463954/cereal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFooted Dish with the Sacrifice of Noah (1524 (Renaissance)) by Italian, After Marco Dente da Ravenna and After Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150554/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463940/breakfast-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate with Venus in her chariot and Cupid, riding through a night sky (c. 1530/1535) by Nicola da Urbino, Italian 16th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991718/photo-image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseDancing ballerinas png, aesthetic Saturn editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781121/dancing-ballerinas-png-aesthetic-saturn-editable-remixView licenseShallow bowl with Hercules overcoming Antaeus (1520) by Italian 16th Century and Maestro Giorgio Andreoli of Gubbiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990810/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licensePlate with Alexander and Diogenes (1534 (Renaissance)) by Giulio da Urbinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150767/plate-with-alexander-and-diogenes-1534-renaissance-giulio-urbinoFree Image from public domain license3D food delivery lifestyle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715519/food-delivery-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licensePlate with Apollo and Marsyas (c. 1525/1530) by Painter of the Milan Marsyashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991264/plate-with-apollo-and-marsyas-c-15251530-painter-the-milan-marsyasFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday cake, editable celebration design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341845/vintage-birthday-cake-editable-celebration-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate with Hercules, Nessus, and Deianira (1525-1535 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Guido Durantino, After Giovanni Jacopo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150614/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117337/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePlate with Perseus and Andromeda (ca. 1520-1535 (Renaissance)) by Milan Marsyas Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150269/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLabor day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824020/labor-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseDish with King Candaules Exhibiting His Wife Nyssia to Gyges (ca. 1540-1550 (Renaissance)) by Domenico da Venezia and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150636/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484448/healthy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate with Amphiaraus and Eriphyle (from the Hercules Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991820/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate with Pan and Apollo (c. 1535/1540) by Urbino 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001064/plate-with-pan-and-apollo-c-15351540-urbino-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licensePlate menu, editable paper mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739031/plate-menu-editable-paper-mockupView licensePlate with an allegorical scene of a woman and a putto (c. 1527/1530) by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991405/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBakery & pastry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894207/bakery-pastry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate with the sinking of the fleet of Seleucus (from the Pucci Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991988/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink emoticon circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10535954/pink-emoticon-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBroth bowl and cover (scodella and tagliere) from an accouchement set; Aeneas leaving Troy with his father and son (inside…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272504/photo-image-lion-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlorist and tea shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDish with Orpheus charming the beasts (c. 1520/1525) by The in Castel Durante Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990784/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaking class Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060818/baking-class-facebook-post-templateView licensePlate with a heraldic design (c. 1552/1563) by Urbino 16th Century and Hanns Lautensackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993344/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117890/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseShallow bowl on low foot with the muse Clio riding on a swan through a watery landscape (c. 1535/1540) by Italian 16th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001059/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDeep bowl with "Persian palmette" ornament; in the center, a profile bust of a young man wearing a wreath (c. 1490/1500) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986018/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate with Vulcan, Venus, and Cupid (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150449/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink emoticon frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10536122/pink-emoticon-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePlate with Pyramus and Thisbe (1536) by Francesco Xanto Avellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001118/plate-with-pyramus-and-thisbe-1536-francesco-xanto-avelliFree Image from public domain license