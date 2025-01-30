rawpixel
Medallion with Portrait of Emperor Charles V (ca. 1521 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Hans Schwarz
coinfacepersongoldmoneydesignpublic domainportrait
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pendant/Medal with the Fall of Man and the Crucifixion (ca. 1536 (Renaissance)) by Hans R Reinhart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150344/photo-image-person-tree-manFree Image from public domain license
Png 3d financial & banking editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714263/png-financial-banking-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Medallion with the Portrait of Louis XII, King of France (1499 (Early Modern)) by Jean de Saint Priest, Nicholas Leclerc and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150017/photo-image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Marie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995425/marie-de-medici-mother-the-gods-guillaume-dupreFree Image from public domain license
Modern business profit editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914132/modern-business-profit-editable-designView license
Medal of Maximilian (1527-76) as King of Hungary and his Wife Maria of Spain (1563 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151107/photo-image-face-person-coinFree Image from public domain license
3d financial income editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11020662/financial-income-editable-designView license
Medal of Arnold and Nicholas Wenck (1537 (Renaissance)) by Matthes Gebel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150803/medal-arnold-and-nicholas-wenck-1537-renaissance-matthes-gebelFree Image from public domain license
Coin money investment iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206709/coin-money-investment-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Medal of Emperor Leopold I (1694 (Baroque)) by Master I A K
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136521/medal-emperor-leopold-1694-baroque-masterFree Image from public domain license
Coin stack money blue iPhone wallpaper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211402/coin-stack-money-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of Simon von Liebenstein (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276508/portrait-simon-von-liebensteinFree Image from public domain license
3d financial income editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021479/financial-income-editable-designView license
Medal with the Portrait of Pope Paul III (ca. 1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Alessandro Cesati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150740/photo-image-vintage-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Save money word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579413/save-money-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Medal of Mary Tudor as Queen of England and Wife of Philip II of Spain (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo da Trezzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150903/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Korea investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921735/korea-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Ippolita Gonzaga, 1535-1563, daughter of Ferrante Gonzaga [obverse] (1551) by Leone Leoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9993121/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Stressed woman png, digital finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228984/stressed-woman-png-digital-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Pendant with Portrait of Alexander the Great (4th century (Late Antique)) by Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133179/photo-image-face-person-designFree Image from public domain license
Chinese investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921754/chinese-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
Hat Badge or Pin with a Lady (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146351/hat-badge-pin-with-lady-ca-1500-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain license
Chinese investment, money finance collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905292/chinese-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license
"Antique" Candlestick in the Form of a Man (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Peter Vischer the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150365/photo-image-person-cross-artFree Image from public domain license
Modern business profit editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914082/modern-business-profit-editable-designView license
Medal of Ferdinand I (1503-64) as Emperor Elect (1558 (Renaissance)) by Leone Leoni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151087/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Png business finance editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713374/png-business-finance-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
"Antique" Cameo with Portrait of the Roman Emperor Vespasian (1600-1650 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135772/photo-image-face-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820892/smiling-emoticon-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait Medal of Sigismundo Malatesta (1446 (Renaissance)) by Matteo de Pasti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148408/portrait-medal-sigismundo-malatesta-1446-renaissance-matteo-pastiFree Image from public domain license
3d financial innovation editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714686/financial-innovation-editable-designView license
Ancient golden decorative mask artifact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065463/maskFree Image from public domain license
Smiling emoticon head, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820897/smiling-emoticon-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Beaker with a Sundial (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Jacob Fröhlich, German, After Virgil Solis and Francis of Padua
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150938/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Financial freedom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763486/financial-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ferdinand I, 1503-1564, Archduke of Austria 1521, Holy Roman Emperor 1556 (1522) by Hans Schwarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999034/photo-image-person-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain license
3d financial solution editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714715/financial-solution-editable-designView license
Two Men Trying to Unveil Truth [reverse] (1517/1521) by Maffeo Olivieri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990272/two-men-trying-unveil-truth-reverse-15171521-maffeo-olivieriFree Image from public domain license