Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain rome ancientstatue bustantique romefacepersonartmanmarbleBust of Menander (ca. 1525-1550 (Renaissance)) by Antico and Workshop of AnticoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1383 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of a Young Man (1435-1515 (Renaissance)) by Pietro Lombardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148335/bust-young-man-1435-1515-renaissance-pietro-lombardoFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Emperor Nero, Re-Carved as Claudius (Original: 54-68 CE; Recarved: ca. 70 CE (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152323/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Julia Domna (ca. 200 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152482/portrait-julia-domna-ca-200-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440206/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseBust of Emperor Claudius (16th century (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150244/bust-emperor-claudius-16th-century-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Man (ca. 40 BCE (Late Republican)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152091/portrait-man-ca-bce-late-republican-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344198/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Man (230-240 CE (Late Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152516/portrait-man-230-240-late-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344232/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseHead of the Young Marcus Aurelius (?) (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150688/head-the-young-marcus-aurelius-ca-1540-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of an Emperor (1st century CE (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152232/head-emperor-1st-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseBust of a Man Form the Antique Marble Known as Head of Diomedes (late 18th century) by Italian and Copy after Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151610/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licensePrivate Portrait of a Man (ca. 140-150 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152439/private-portrait-man-ca-140-150-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license"Antique" Cameo with the Bust of Julius Caesar (1525-1575 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150575/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344414/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseCounterweight in the Shape of a Maenad's Head (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152249/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709979/mens-skincare-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead and torso of Marsyas ? (16th century) by Anticohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155124/head-and-torso-marsyas-16th-century-anticoFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378676/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseMale Portrait Bust (ca. 260 CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152526/male-portrait-bust-ca-260-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379364/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseAthena Promachos (ca. 1st century) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152134/athena-promachos-ca-1st-century-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Greek statue element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378683/colorful-greek-statue-element-setView licenseMedal with the Portrait of Pope Paul III (ca. 1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Alessandro Cesatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150740/photo-image-vintage-coin-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseDionysus (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152368/dionysus-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseLike & share poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370856/like-share-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait Head of Augustus (ca. 50 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152331/portrait-head-augustus-ca-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable classical heritage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15440162/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView licenseCounterweight with Bust of Tiberius (?) (14-68 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152307/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license