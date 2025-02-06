Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagereligious christian artartwork kingjesus public domainnativity jesusjesus weddingclassic artpublic domain weddingreligious artThe Adoration of the Three Kings (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da SantacroceOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1009 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1513 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130971/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licensePanel with the Adoration of the Magi (c. 1525) by Nicola da Urbinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991220/panel-with-the-adoration-the-magi-c-1525-nicola-urbinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179198/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151029/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179368/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseAnbetung der Heiligen drei Könige, ca. 1593 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984257/anbetung-der-heiligen-drei-konige-ca-1593-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130910/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAdoration of the Magi (1511) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798113/adoration-the-magi-1511-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131245/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984139/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jesus Christ design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179351/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView licenseThe Adoration of the Three Kings (1590-1600 (Baroque)) by Johan Wierixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135756/the-adoration-the-three-kings-1590-1600-baroque-johan-wierixFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130383/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe Nativity, ca. 1500 – 1520 by master bmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945741/the-nativity-ca-1500-1520-masterFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130940/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAdoration of the Magi (1865) by Isidore Patroishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128607/adoration-the-magi-1865-isidore-patroisFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130404/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAdoration Of The Magi (16th century) by After Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155143/adoration-the-magi-16th-century-after-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131037/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTriptych with the Adoration of the Magi, the Nativity, and the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1525 (Northern…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150367/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseAdoration of the Magi (1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3781371/adoration-the-magi-1753-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Giannicola di Paolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149679/image-jesus-horse-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1501/1503) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998312/the-adoration-the-magi-c-15011503-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseMary's death, null by girolamo da carpihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986001/marys-death-null-girolamo-carpiFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine Schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150987/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseAdoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1615 (Baroque)) by Bernardo Strozzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135872/adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1615-baroque-bernardo-strozziFree Image from public domain licenseDevine Jesus Christ set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131057/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe Adoration of the Shepherds (1485 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149634/the-adoration-the-shepherds-1485-renaissance-matteo-giovanniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Nativity (c. 1460) by Luca della Robbiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983403/the-nativity-c-1460-luca-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi, ca. 1470 by martin schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949021/the-adoration-the-magi-ca-1470-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835960/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984134/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license