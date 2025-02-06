rawpixel
The Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Sodoma
public domain oil paintingholy family public domainrenaissance religious artsacred artround framefaceframeperson
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599718/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130948/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Holy Family (1682) by Benedetto Gennari the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333173/the-holy-family-1682-benedetto-gennari-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179368/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family under an Apple Tree (c. 1632) by Peter Paul Rubens and Studio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796746/the-holy-family-under-apple-tree-c-1632-peter-paul-rubens-and-studioFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179198/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
The Holy Kinship, ca. 1520 by master of the holy blood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949864/the-holy-kinship-ca-1520-master-the-holy-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1720-1730 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Odazzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136599/the-rest-the-flight-into-egypt-ca-1720-1730-baroque-giovanni-odazziFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179251/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Saint Bruno (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo Marchesi1481 15401550
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150408/saint-bruno-ca-1525-renaissance-girolamo-marchesi1481-15401550Free Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179514/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Deposition of Christ, ca. 1525 by dutch master around 1525
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936600/deposition-christ-ca-1525-dutch-master-around-1525Free Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130979/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
Holy Family and Four Saints (1739) by John Baptist Jackson and Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018639/holy-family-and-four-saints-1739-john-baptist-jackson-and-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599165/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179497/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
The Nativity with the Donors Peter von Clapis and Bela Bonenberg, 1516 by bartholomäus bruyn the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960029/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130940/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Castello Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148473/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Stein Quadriptych (ca. 1525-1530) by Simon Bening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155289/stein-quadriptych-ca-1525-1530-simon-beningFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179351/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with St. John the Baptist (ca. 1522 (Renaissance)) by Niccolò Soggi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150324/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with Saints John the Baptist and Jerome (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giampietro Silvio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150372/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Devine Jesus Christ set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130906/devine-jesus-christ-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Holy Family with St. John the Baptist and St. Mary Magdalen (1494-1495 (Renaissance)) by Marco Palmezzano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149925/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable starry glowing Jesus design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597065/editable-starry-glowing-jesus-design-element-setView license
The Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150207/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Nativity, ca. 1500 – 1520 by master bm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945741/the-nativity-ca-1500-1520-masterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Jesus Christ design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179282/editable-jesus-christ-design-element-setView license
Holy Family with Saint Elizabeth and the Infant Saint John the Baptist (c. 1513) by Jacopo Francia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989597/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and child (19th century) by M Zini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158320/madonna-and-child-19th-century-ziniFree Image from public domain license