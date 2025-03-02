rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dish with the "Beautiful Camilla" (ca. 1530-1545 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Save
Edit Image
renaissance portraititalian renaissancefacepersonartvintagelogopublic domain
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Dish on a Low Foot with an Ornamental Design (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish on a Low Foot with an Ornamental Design (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150462/photo-image-background-blue-faceFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bowl with Apollo and Daphne (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Milan Marsyas Painter
Bowl with Apollo and Daphne (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Milan Marsyas Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150279/bowl-with-apollo-and-daphne-ca-1530-renaissance-milan-marsyas-painterFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Plate with an allegorical scene of a woman and a putto (c. 1527/1530) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with an allegorical scene of a woman and a putto (c. 1527/1530) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991405/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dish with Apollo and Daphne (1535-1545 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with Apollo and Daphne (1535-1545 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150781/dish-with-apollo-and-daphne-1535-1545-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Roll up banner mockup, editable design
Roll up banner mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711739/roll-banner-mockup-editable-designView license
Small Ewer Basin with Decorative Motifs (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Small Ewer Basin with Decorative Motifs (1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150716/small-ewer-basin-with-decorative-motifs-1530-1540-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Dish with a Classical Bust (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with a Classical Bust (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149993/dish-with-classical-bust-ca-1510-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dish with Hercules and Omphale (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Dish with Hercules and Omphale (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150471/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dish
Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272811/dishFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dish with Mary Magdalene (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with Mary Magdalene (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150578/dish-with-mary-magdalene-mid-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Dish with the Musical Competition between Apollo and Pan (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Andrea da Negroponte workshop of
Dish with the Musical Competition between Apollo and Pan (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Andrea da Negroponte workshop of
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150783/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plate with the Gathering of Manna (ca. 1550-1570 (Renaissance)) by Andrea da Negroponte workshop of
Plate with the Gathering of Manna (ca. 1550-1570 (Renaissance)) by Andrea da Negroponte workshop of
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150865/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Artwork hardcover book mockup, editable design
Artwork hardcover book mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714360/artwork-hardcover-book-mockup-editable-designView license
Ewer Basin with a Standing Saint (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Ewer Basin with a Standing Saint (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150028/ewer-basin-with-standing-saint-ca-1510-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dish with the Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Giovanni Jacopo Caraglioafter…
Dish with the Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1530-1540 (Renaissance)) by Italian and After Giovanni Jacopo Caraglioafter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150491/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Plate
Plate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8274235/plateFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dish with a Roman Emperor in Profile (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with a Roman Emperor in Profile (ca. 1525 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150439/dish-with-roman-emperor-profile-ca-1525-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Dish with Castor and Pollux Rescuing Helen (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Dish with Castor and Pollux Rescuing Helen (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150761/dish-with-castor-and-pollux-rescuing-helen-ca-1560-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plate with Apollo and Marsyas (c. 1525/1530) by Painter of the Milan Marsyas
Plate with Apollo and Marsyas (c. 1525/1530) by Painter of the Milan Marsyas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991264/plate-with-apollo-and-marsyas-c-15251530-painter-the-milan-marsyasFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Dish with Roman Profile Head "Chasio" (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Casa Pirota
Dish with Roman Profile Head "Chasio" (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Casa Pirota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150378/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Plate with the sinking of the fleet of Seleucus (from the Pucci Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with the sinking of the fleet of Seleucus (from the Pucci Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991988/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plate (tagliere)
Plate (tagliere)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8272461/plate-tagliereFree Image from public domain license