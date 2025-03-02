rawpixel
Dish with Hercules and Omphale (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate with the sinking of the fleet of Seleucus (from the Pucci Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with Amphiaraus and Eriphyle (from the Hercules Service) (1532) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Shallow bowl on low foot with the death of Laocoön and his two sons (1539) by Francesco Xanto Avelli, Italian 16th Century…
Plate with an allegorical scene of a woman and a putto (c. 1527/1530) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with Vulcan, Venus, and Cupid (ca. 1528-1532 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Dish (coppa)
Dish (piatto)
Charger with the Massacre of the Innocents (c. 1527/1530) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with Hypermnestra Watching Lynceus Take Her Father's Crown (1537 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with Pyramus and Thisbe (1536) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with the School of Xenocrates (1533 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli and Giorgio Andreoli
Armorial dish: The story of Apollo
Armorial dish: The story of King Anius
Plate (piatto): The story of Aeneas
"Pilgrim Flask" with Mercury and Psyche (1530 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Shallow bowl on low foot with the Conversion of Saul (c. 1525) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Charger with the Battle of Roncevaux (1533) by Francesco Xanto Avelli
Plate with Hercules and Lichas and arms of the Pucci family
Plate with Venus in her chariot and Cupid, riding through a night sky (c. 1530/1535) by Nicola da Urbino, Italian 16th…
Plate (tagliere)
