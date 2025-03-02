Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageleopard coat womanpublic domain renaissancefacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitPortrait of a Woman in a Leopard Cloak (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Jan Cornelis VermeyenOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1287 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (1560s ? (Renaissance))https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151104/portrait-woman-1560s-renaissanceFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFelipe de Guevara (1531) by Jan Cornelisz Vermeyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797672/felipe-guevara-1531-jan-cornelisz-vermeyenFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnna van Bergen (c. 1526–30) by Jan Gossaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797577/anna-van-bergen-c-1526-30-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Sibylla Kessel, ca. 1540 – 1545 by bartholomäus bruyn the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981232/portrait-sibylla-kessel-ca-1540-1545-bartholomaus-bruyn-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman, 1613 by geldorp gortziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938270/portrait-woman-1613-geldorp-gortziusFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait Of A Lady (16th century ? or 19th) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155107/portrait-lady-16th-century-19th-italianFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Johann Stralenberg, 1526 by conrad faber von kreuznachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947866/portrait-johann-stralenberg-1526-conrad-faber-von-kreuznachFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Anna von Holzhausen, née Ratzeburg, 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981225/image-accessory-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Anna Rauscher, 1567 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980414/portrait-anna-rauscher-1567-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman as Cleopatra (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a Woman, 1636 by samuel hoffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951757/portrait-woman-1636-samuel-hoffmannFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman with a Veilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491385/woman-with-veilFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Peter Heyman, ca. 1540 – 1545 by bartholomäus bruyn the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935734/portrait-peter-heyman-ca-1540-1545-bartholomaus-bruyn-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePortrait of Jan Pellicorne (ca. 1626 (Baroque)) by Cornelis van Poelenburghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135951/portrait-jan-pellicorne-ca-1626-baroque-cornelis-van-poelenburghFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Annunciation (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155095/the-annunciation-early-16th-century-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Archduchess Isabella (1615) by After Sir Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Mullerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (c. 1530) by Jan Gossaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797494/portrait-gentleman-c-1530-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license