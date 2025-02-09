Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecreative commons jesusbiblicallandscape paintingjesushorseanimalfacepersonCrucifixion (1537 (Renaissance)) by Peter GertnerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 745 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1118 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928169/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePax with Christ on the Cross by Italian 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982340/pax-with-christ-the-cross-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927407/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseRaising of the Cross (Centre Panel of the Triptych), ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984694/image-dog-jesus-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494911/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChrist Making Saint Peter Head of the Church by Diana Scultori and Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001053/christ-making-saint-peter-head-the-church-diana-scultori-and-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494872/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseThe Last Supper (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150745/the-last-supper-ca-1545-renaissance-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain licenseDream unicorn aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988168/dream-unicorn-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (1846) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126597/christ-the-cross-1846-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798355/christ-the-cross-c-1480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986092/christ-the-cross-with-angels-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John by Hans Burgkmair Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984557/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-hans-burgkmairFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Last Supper, 1501 by hans holbein the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952967/the-last-supper-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseImaginary unicorn png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11157851/imaginary-unicorn-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Crucifixion [verso] (early 12th century) by French 12th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981874/the-crucifixion-verso-early-12th-century-french-12th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124706/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-artView licenseThe Crucifixion of Christ, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983740/the-crucifixion-christ-1818-1843-johann-anton-rambouxFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseChrist on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983476/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseChrist crucified between the two thieves: 'The three crosses', 1653 by rembrandt harmensz. van rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985731/image-christ-person-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Crucifixion with Saint Mary Magdalene (c. 1490) by Michael Wolgemuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986114/the-crucifixion-with-saint-mary-magdalene-c-1490-michael-wolgemutFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Crucifixion by Ludwig of Ulmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982207/the-crucifixion-ludwig-ulmFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseRaising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151532/photo-png-person-classicFree PNG from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist on the Cross (1508) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798077/christ-the-cross-1508-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist on the Cross by Jacques Callothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997553/christ-the-cross-jacques-callotFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license