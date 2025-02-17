Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageportraititaly painting public domainclassic portrait paintings artbackgroundgreen backgroundfacepersonartPortrait of a Baby Boy (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Agnolo Bronzino and Workshop of Agnolo BronzinoOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1385 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseThe Feast Given by Joseph for His Brothers (1580-1590 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini and Copy after Agnolo Bronzinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMadonna and Child (1492-1498 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Agnolo di Domenico del Mazzierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149857/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortrait of a Lady in Red (Francesca Salviati?), ca. 1533 by agnolo bronzinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982521/portrait-lady-red-francesca-salviati-ca-1533-agnolo-bronzinoFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseJunge Frau im Profil nach links, Halbfigur, null by agnolo bronzinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938512/junge-frau-profil-nach-links-halbfigur-null-agnolo-bronzinoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1475 (Renaisance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148524/madonna-and-child-ca-1475-renaisance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Bonifazio de Pitatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150872/madonna-and-child-with-saints-1540-1549-renaissance-bonifazio-pitatiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMadonna and Child (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Ridolfo Ghirlandaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149859/madonna-and-child-ca-1505-renaissance-workshop-ridolfo-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHead of a Bearded, Young Man in Profile Facing Righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8266614/head-bearded-young-man-profile-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Lorenzo di Credihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149604/the-holy-family-ca-1490-renaissance-workshop-lorenzo-crediFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (1495-1499 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149918/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMary Magdalen (1515-1540 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giampietrinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150430/mary-magdalen-1515-1540-renaissance-workshop-giampietrinoFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSketch for the ceiling fresco in the Capella d'Eleonora di Toledo, Palazzo Vecchio, Florence, ca. 1539 – 1540 by agnolo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940686/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7822134/portrait-young-manFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMadonna and Child with Two Angels (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Agnolo di Domenico del Mazziereand or and Donnino di Domenico…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149733/photo-image-crown-angels-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Catherine of Alexandria (1515-1540 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Giampietrinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150426/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseMaria mit dem Jesuskind, der Heiligen Elisabeth und dem Johannesknaben, ca. 1541 – 1543 by agnolo bronzinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933585/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoly Family (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Ridolfo Ghirlandaioand workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150014/holy-family-ca-1510-renaissance-ridolfo-ghirlandaioand-workshopFree Image from public domain licenseCool African American man, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Soglianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498256/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdoration of the Magi (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Pieter Coecke van Aelst the elder, Workshop of Pieter Coecke van Aelst…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150871/photo-image-face-gold-frameFree Image from public domain license