Medal of Mary Tudor as Queen of England and Wife of Philip II of Spain (ca. 1555 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo da Trezzo
Medal of Architect Gianello della Torre (ca. 1550 (Early Modern)) by Jacopo da Trezzo
Mary Tudor, Queen of England (1516-1558, r. 1553, m. 1554), Commemorating her Marriage to Philip of Spain (1527-1598, r.…
Portrait medal of Philip II (obverse); Mary Tudor Queen of England (reverse)
Mary Tudor, Queen of England
The Future Philip II of Spain as King Consort of England [obverse] (1555) by Jacopo Nizzola da Trezzo
Philip II, 1527-1598, King of Spain 1556 (1555) by Jacopo Nizzola da Trezzo
Portrait medal of Mary Tudor Queen of England (obverse); Allegory of Mary Tudor's Reign (reverse)
Philip II, King of Spain (1527–1598)
Medal with the Portrait of Pope Paul III (ca. 1545-1550 (Renaissance)) by Alessandro Cesati
Mary Tudor, 1516-1558, Queen of England 1552 [obverse] (1554) by Jacopo Nizzola da Trezzo
Philip as Apollo in a Chariot Drawn across the Sky by Four Horses [reverse] (1555) by Jacopo Nizzola da Trezzo
Marie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupré
Portrait Medal of Sigismundo Malatesta (1446 (Renaissance)) by Matteo de Pasti
Medal of Maximilian (1527-76) as King of Hungary and his Wife Maria of Spain (1563 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Antonio…
Medal of Ferdinand I (1503-64) as Emperor Elect (1558 (Renaissance)) by Leone Leoni
Medal of Arnold and Nicholas Wenck (1537 (Renaissance)) by Matthes Gebel
Mary Tudor as Peace, Setting Fire to Arms [reverse] (1554) by Jacopo Nizzola da Trezzo
Portrait medal of Christine of Denmark
Joanna of Austria, Daughter of Charles V (1535–1573)
Ippolita Gonzaga, 1535-1563, daughter of Ferrante Gonzaga [obverse] (1551) by Leone Leoni
