Dido, Queen of Carthage (ca. 1564-1565 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
renaissance artvintage portraitillustrationfrance vintage public domainwoman facecarthagebackgroundblue background
Aeneas, Prince of Troy (ca. 1564-1565 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Portrait of a Gentleman (1550-1570 (Baroque)) by Léonard Limosin
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Footed Dish with Venus Accusing Psyche of Impiety (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Léonard Limosin
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Casket with Scenes of Dido and Aeneas (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud III
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Medallion with Hercules Strangling Serpents (1570 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Dish with the Wedding Banquet of Cupid and Psyche (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Salt Cellar: The Muses (1st quarter 17th century) by Jean Limosin I and Jean Limosin II
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Salt Cellar (ca. 1625 (Renaissance)) by Joseph Limosin
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Portrait of Marguerite of Navarre (ca. 1540-1545? (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Salt Cellar with the Life of Hercules (1535 or later (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Workshop of Pierre Reymond and…
Roll up banner mockup, editable design
St. Catherine of Alexandria (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin II
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Medallion with Hercules and Antaeus (1573 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
Plaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
The Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosin
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
The Crucifixion (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin II
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
The Holy Family with Saint John (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin II
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Last Supper (c. 1650) by François Limosin III
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
The Crucifixion (early 17th century (late Renaissance)) by Jean Limosin I
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Diana as Huntress (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin II
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Diana and Nymphs (early 17th century) by Léonard Limosin II
