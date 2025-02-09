Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelove vintagerenaissance paintingpublic domain oil paintingrenaissance religious artfacepersonartvintageMadonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1565 (Renaissance)) by Michele TosiniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 987 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1481 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1515 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Antonio Soglianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMadonna and Child with an Angel (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149588/madonna-and-child-with-angel-ca-1490-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150034/madonna-and-child-with-four-saints-1500-1520-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family with St. John the Baptist and St. Mary Magdalen (1494-1495 (Renaissance)) by Marco Palmezzanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149925/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (1495-1499 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149918/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Madonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (1522-1524 (Renaissance)) by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin Adoring the Christ Child with the Young St. John the Baptist (1490-1493 (Renaissance)) by Jacopo del Sellaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149820/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint John the Baptist (c. 1490) by Sandro Botticelli and Studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798780/photo-image-jesus-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseHoly Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Greenville Tondohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149790/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Giacomo Franciaand or and Giulio Franciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149999/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with Saints John the Baptist and Jerome (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giampietro Silviohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150372/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView licenseThe Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (1506 (Renaissance)) by Michele di Luca dei Coltellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVirgin and Child with White Roses (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148430/image-jesus-roses-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Holy Family (ca. 1500-1510 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149782/the-holy-family-ca-1500-1510-renaissance-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149858/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with the Infant John the Baptist (1460-1490 (Renaissance)) by Pseudo Pier Francesco Fiorentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148456/photo-image-angel-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseMadonna and Child Between St. Francis and St. Jerome (1520 (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150536/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license