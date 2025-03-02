rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Marquess Massimiliano Stampa (1557 (High Renaissance)) by Sofonisba Anguissola
Save
Edit Image
portrait man dogsnoblesofonisba anguissolaoil animalsrenaissance paintingvintage people photosdog paintinganimal suit
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Man (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Portrait of a Man (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151012/portrait-man-2nd-half-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Gilbrecht von Holzhausen (1514-1550), 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznach
Portrait of Gilbrecht von Holzhausen (1514-1550), 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946090/image-background-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Johann von Fichard, 1568 – 1570 by unknown, 16th century;
Portrait of Johann von Fichard, 1568 – 1570 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953166/portrait-johann-von-fichard-1568-1570-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
Be a leader Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Johann Adolf von Holzhausen, 1608 by jacob van doordt
Portrait of Johann Adolf von Holzhausen, 1608 by jacob van doordt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938734/portrait-johann-adolf-von-holzhausen-1608-jacob-van-doordtFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
Portrait of a Gentleman with a Dog (1560-1565 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Battista Moroni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150530/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Renaissance dog wallpaper for mobile
Renaissance dog wallpaper for mobile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19174471/renaissance-dog-wallpaper-for-mobileView license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Regal dog in Renaissance attire mobile wallpaper
Regal dog in Renaissance attire mobile wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19226903/regal-dog-renaissance-attire-mobile-wallpaperView license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman, 1613 by geldorp gortzius
Portrait of a Woman, 1613 by geldorp gortzius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938270/portrait-woman-1613-geldorp-gortziusFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Regal dog wallpaper for mobile
Regal dog wallpaper for mobile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19182953/regal-dog-wallpaper-for-mobileView license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
Half-length Portrait of a Young Man, ca. 1570 – 1590 by french master ca. 1550/1600
Half-length Portrait of a Young Man, ca. 1570 – 1590 by french master ca. 1550/1600
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959724/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Happy boss's day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy boss's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596855/happy-bosss-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Renaissance canine wallpaper for mobile
Renaissance canine wallpaper for mobile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19182503/renaissance-canine-wallpaper-for-mobileView license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaert
Portrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797717/portrait-man-c-1524-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Regal canine portrait in costume.
Regal canine portrait in costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18550329/regal-canine-portrait-costumeView license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Francesco II Sforza, Duke of Milan (16th century (Renaissance)) by Lombardy
Portrait of Francesco II Sforza, Duke of Milan (16th century (Renaissance)) by Lombardy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150136/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Regal dog wallpaper for mobile
Regal dog wallpaper for mobile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19229503/regal-dog-wallpaper-for-mobileView license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of St. Anthony (?) (late 16th century) by Italian
Head of St. Anthony (?) (late 16th century) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151213/head-st-anthony-late-16th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.
Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15572164/poodle-18th-century-french-aristocratic-gown-animal-dress-costumeView license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
Portrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940655/portrait-margaretha-volker-nee-holzhausen-1588-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
PNG Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.
PNG Poodle in an 18th-century French aristocratic gown animal dress costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15604245/png-poodle-18th-century-french-aristocratic-gown-animal-dress-costumeView license
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
The Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView license
Portrait of a Man in Thought (1st half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
Portrait of a Man in Thought (1st half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150062/portrait-man-thought-1st-half-16th-century-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain license