rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jacob's Dream (1557-1558 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissance angeldreamjacob stairsangels on heavenly stairs public domainpublic domain dream1557 1558adultancient
Faith quote Instagram story template
Faith quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728836/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Plaque with the Dream of Jacob (ca. 1600) by Jean de Court II and Copy after Martin de Vos
Plaque with the Dream of Jacob (ca. 1600) by Jean de Court II and Copy after Martin de Vos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151301/photo-image-cloud-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Holy guardian angel fantasy remix, editable design
Holy guardian angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664939/holy-guardian-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Sacrifice of Isaac (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
The Sacrifice of Isaac (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150763/the-sacrifice-isaac-ca-1545-renaissance-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
The Dormition of the Virgin (ca. 1533 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Treviso the Younger
The Dormition of the Virgin (ca. 1533 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Treviso the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150529/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Heaven goddess fantasy remix, editable design
Heaven goddess fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663559/heaven-goddess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Last Supper (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
The Last Supper (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150745/the-last-supper-ca-1545-renaissance-giorgio-vasariFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day package, editable poster template
Valentine's day package, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114003/valentines-day-package-editable-poster-templateView license
Maria von Engeln getragen als Siegerin über die Schlange und das Heidenthum, null by giorgio vasari
Maria von Engeln getragen als Siegerin über die Schlange und das Heidenthum, null by giorgio vasari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946133/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675492/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Der Engel erscheint Jacob im Traume, null by ferdinand bol
Der Engel erscheint Jacob im Traume, null by ferdinand bol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985064/der-engel-erscheint-jacob-traume-null-ferdinand-bolFree Image from public domain license
Daydreaming girl with grid pattern remix, editable design
Daydreaming girl with grid pattern remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929938/daydreaming-girl-with-grid-pattern-remix-editable-designView license
The Assumption of the Virgin with Busts of the Archangel Gabriel and the Virgin of the Annunciation (c. 1400/1405) by Paolo…
The Assumption of the Virgin with Busts of the Archangel Gabriel and the Virgin of the Annunciation (c. 1400/1405) by Paolo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982250/image-background-golden-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Cleanser label template, editable design
Cleanser label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519933/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView license
PNG Joachim's Sacrifice, reverse: Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, 1701 – 1800 by martino altomonte, element on…
PNG Joachim's Sacrifice, reverse: Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, 1701 – 1800 by martino altomonte, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18143971/png-angel-personFree PNG from public domain license
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Life is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
The Annunciation by Gian Jacopo Caraglio and Titian
The Annunciation by Gian Jacopo Caraglio and Titian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988733/the-annunciation-gian-jacopo-caraglio-and-titianFree Image from public domain license
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
Love angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663570/love-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Jacob wrestling with the angel, 1760 by gregorio guglielmi
Jacob wrestling with the angel, 1760 by gregorio guglielmi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951660/jacob-wrestling-with-the-angel-1760-gregorio-guglielmiFree Image from public domain license
Daydreaming girl with grid pattern remix, editable design
Daydreaming girl with grid pattern remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929733/daydreaming-girl-with-grid-pattern-remix-editable-designView license
Christus reicht das Abendmahl, null by jean jouvenet
Christus reicht das Abendmahl, null by jean jouvenet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940213/christus-reicht-das-abendmahl-null-jean-jouvenetFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Debut from "Paradise and the Peri" (2nd plate) (1894) by Henri Fantin Latour
Debut from "Paradise and the Peri" (2nd plate) (1894) by Henri Fantin Latour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051733/debut-from-paradise-and-the-peri-2nd-plate-1894-henri-fantin-latourFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578703/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christus zwischen Gottvater und Maria umgeben von Heiligen und Engeln (Gewölbezwickel), null by antonio grano
Christus zwischen Gottvater und Maria umgeben von Heiligen und Engeln (Gewölbezwickel), null by antonio grano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941541/image-cloud-angel-skyFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738445/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
The Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150735/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890073/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Assumption of Mary, null by ventura salimbeni
Assumption of Mary, null by ventura salimbeni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945212/assumption-mary-null-ventura-salimbeniFree Image from public domain license
Starry sky aesthetic, daydreaming girl remix, editable design
Starry sky aesthetic, daydreaming girl remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957814/starry-sky-aesthetic-daydreaming-girl-remix-editable-designView license
Ceiling design: Christ Handing a Nail (?) to a Nun, 1701 – 1800 by italian master 18th century
Ceiling design: Christ Handing a Nail (?) to a Nun, 1701 – 1800 by italian master 18th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935747/image-christ-cloud-angelFree Image from public domain license
Grid pattern aesthetic desktop wallpaper, daydreaming girl remix background, editable design
Grid pattern aesthetic desktop wallpaper, daydreaming girl remix background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929881/png-abstract-aesthetic-angelView license
Study for "Jacob's Dream" (1865) by Gustave Doré
Study for "Jacob's Dream" (1865) by Gustave Doré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128594/study-for-jacobs-dream-1865-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain license
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
Evensong Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625844/evensong-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glorification of the Arts, null by julius hamel
Glorification of the Arts, null by julius hamel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980550/glorification-the-arts-null-julius-hamelFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Himmelfahrt Christi, der auffahrende Christus als Aktfigur in starker Untersicht, ca. 1580 by lower german, 16th century;
Himmelfahrt Christi, der auffahrende Christus als Aktfigur in starker Untersicht, ca. 1580 by lower german, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951664/image-mystical-artistic-artFree Image from public domain license
Daydreaming woman, surreal collage art, editable design
Daydreaming woman, surreal collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9264810/daydreaming-woman-surreal-collage-art-editable-designView license
The Death of Joseph, ca. 1739 – 1742 by paul troger
The Death of Joseph, ca. 1739 – 1742 by paul troger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982551/the-death-joseph-ca-1739-1742-paul-trogerFree Image from public domain license