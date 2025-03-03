Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissancepublic domain renaissancewoman necklacewoman painting darkpublic domain renaissance portraitjewelry public domainrenaissance portraitfashion portrait womanPortrait of a Woman (1560s ? (Renaissance))Original public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 815 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1222 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGlam up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578637/glam-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseGlam up jewelry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467443/glam-jewelry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait Of A Lady (16th century ? or 19th) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155107/portrait-lady-16th-century-19th-italianFree Image from public domain licenseGem stone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477907/gem-stone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman in a Leopard Cloak (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Jan Cornelis Vermeyenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150739/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGem stone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615213/gem-stone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnna van Bergen (c. 1526–30) by Jan Gossaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797577/anna-van-bergen-c-1526-30-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Woman, 1613 by geldorp gortziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938270/portrait-woman-1613-geldorp-gortziusFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467405/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of Margaretha Völker, née Holzhausen, 1588 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940655/portrait-margaretha-volker-nee-holzhausen-1588-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's jewelry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477905/womens-jewelry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseNew jewelry collection poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709274/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-and-designView licensePortrait of Anna von Holzhausen, née Ratzeburg, 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981225/image-accessory-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of an Elderly Woman (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151043/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Anna Rauscher, 1567 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980414/portrait-anna-rauscher-1567-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFine jewelry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540092/fine-jewelry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Scholar or Preacher (1529 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150686/portrait-scholar-preacher-1529-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721901/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBust-portrait of Henri II, King of France (16th century (?)) by Copy after François Clouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of Sibylla Kessel, ca. 1540 – 1545 by bartholomäus bruyn the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981232/portrait-sibylla-kessel-ca-1540-1545-bartholomaus-bruyn-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJudith with the Head of Holofernes (17th century) by Attributed to Willem van Mierishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151428/image-background-face-darkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721891/vintage-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Justina von Holzhausen, 1587 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934992/portrait-justina-von-holzhausen-1587-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Man Holding a Rosary (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150315/portrait-man-holding-rosary-1510-1520-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Woman as Cleopatra (2nd half 16th century (Renaissance)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150968/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's jewelry poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709219/womens-jewelry-poster-template-and-designView licenseThree Musicians by Master of the Female Half Lengths Antwerp active 16th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932697/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683203/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Elisabeth von Fichard, née Grünberg, 1568 – 1570 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936270/image-accessory-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683202/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Suicide of Lucretia (1600 (Late Renaissance)) by Heinrich Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151307/the-suicide-lucretia-1600-late-renaissance-heinrich-ulrichFree Image from public domain license