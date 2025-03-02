Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain woman portraitoil portraitbishoppublic domain oil paintingpublic domain renaissancefacepersoncrossPortrait of Abbot Nicholas à Spira (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de PoindreOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1227 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSaint Nicholas (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de Poindrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151152/saint-nicholas-1563-renaissance-jacques-poindreFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Saint Nicholas clothing painting vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15755790/png-saint-nicholas-clothing-painting-vintageView licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTriptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSaints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148309/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151158/portrait-woman-with-pomander-1563-renaissance-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Four Saints (1500-1520 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150034/madonna-and-child-with-four-saints-1500-1520-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltarpiece with the Passion of Christ (1492-1495 (Late Medieval-Renaissance)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148163/photo-image-christ-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaint John the Baptist and a Bishop Saint (1480-1495 (Early Modern)) by Attributed to the Master of the Virgo inter Virgineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148138/image-background-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSaint Anthony of Padua Taking the Habit of the Franciscan Order (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150257/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAdoration of the Three Kings (1526 (Early Modern)) by Wilhelm Stetterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150639/adoration-the-three-kings-1526-early-modern-wilhelm-stetterFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (ca. 1430-1450 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148074/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Jerome (1444 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni d Alemagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148406/st-jerome-1444-renaissance-giovanni-alemagnaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bishop's Crosier (c. 1475/1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984993/bishops-crosier-c-14751480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseCharles VI of France and Genius Odette? (2nd half 15th century (Renaissance)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154981/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSaint Louis of Toulouse, Saint Francis, and the Blessed John Capistrano (ca. 1499-1500 (Renaissance)) by Cristoforo Casellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149643/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Anne with the Virgin and Child, and Joachim, ca. 1505 by martin kaldenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935350/image-background-golden-animalFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Nicholas clothing painting vintage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15723407/saint-nicholas-clothing-painting-vintageView licenseOnline auction Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCrucifixion (1537 (Renaissance)) by Peter Gertnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150814/crucifixion-1537-renaissance-peter-gertnerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePNG St. Jerome, ca. 1448 – 1458 by jacomart, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150158/png-st-jerome-ca-1448-1458-jacomart-element-transparent-backgroundFree PNG from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Holy Family with Two Angels in a Vaulted Hall (c. 1504) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988628/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-vaulted-hall-c-1504-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license