Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerenaissance ladyfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitadultSaint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco MorandiniOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 989 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1484 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSt. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151469/st-agatha-ca-1635-1645-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseSt. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151467/st-ursula-ca-1630-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSt. John the Baptist (1485-1489 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149642/st-john-the-baptist-1485-1489-renaissance-workshop-sandro-botticelliFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Mourning Woman (15th century (Renaissance)) by Ercole de Robertihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148232/head-mourning-woman-15th-century-renaissance-ercole-robertiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView licenseThe Virgin Mary Reading (ca. 1460-1462 (Renaissance)) by Antonello da Messinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148396/the-virgin-mary-reading-ca-1460-1462-renaissance-antonello-messinaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792735/vintage-woman-pink-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with a Lap Dog (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151164/woman-with-lap-dog-ca-1575-1600-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926418/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSulpicia (ca. 1493-1495 (Renaissance)) by Pietro di Francesco degli Oriolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149613/sulpicia-ca-1493-1495-renaissance-pietro-francesco-degli-orioliFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseSaints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148309/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1695 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Franchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151574/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1695-renaissance-antonio-franchiFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist (1495-1499 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Sandro Botticellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149918/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseMadonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Dead Christ with the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist (after 1500 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School and Copy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150082/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa off white background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064019/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licensePortrait of a Boy (ca. 1655) by Attributed to Abraham Ragueneauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151521/portrait-boy-ca-1655-attributed-abraham-ragueneauFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1524 (Renaissance)) by Bernardino Luini and Style of Andrea Solariohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150375/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseSt. James the Great (ca. 1415 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Master of the Ranghiasci Polyptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148302/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Virginia de' Medici (1568-1615) (ca. 1590 (Renaissance)) by Giovanni Maria Butterihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151256/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150940/portrait-man-ca-1560-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (c. 1490) by Domenico Ghirlandaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799151/portrait-lady-c-1490-domenico-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man (ca. 1570 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151095/portrait-man-ca-1570-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license