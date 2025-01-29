rawpixel
Saint Nicholas (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de Poindre
Photo frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wall
Portrait of Abbot Nicholas à Spira (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de Poindre
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
Die Darstellung eines Bischofs, June 23, 1847 by johann anton ramboux
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
PNG Saint Nicholas clothing painting vintage.
Gold wedding rings, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Der Heilige Nikolaus von Bari, null by german, 16th century;
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Medallion with the Portrait of Louis XII, King of France (1499 (Early Modern)) by Jean de Saint Priest, Nicholas Leclerc and…
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Franciscan Monk Preaching (ca. 1515-1525 (Renaissance)) by School of the Romagna
Dog holding Christian cross, religion editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Der Heilige Nikolaus von Myra, 1515 by hans franck
Sunday sermon poster template, editable text and design
Cardinals, including Krol & Glemp Pope John Paul II visits Poland by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).
Gold ring element set, editable design
Saints Lawrence, Christopher, Sebastian, and a Bishop Saint (1420-1430 (Early Renaissance)) by Mariotto di Nardo
Gold ring element set, editable design
Saint Erasmus (c. 1500) by Albrecht Dürer
Gold ring element set, editable design
Crozier with Saint Michael and the Dragon (1225-1250 (Medieval)) by French
Gold ring element set, editable design
Saint Denis, null by german, 16th century;
Gold ring element set, editable design
Virgin and Child with Saints Augustine, Nicholas (?), Catherine (?), Lucy, and Angels (ca. 1340-1345 (Medieval)) by Pietro…
Gold ring element set, editable design
Four Icons from a Pair of Doors (Panels), possibly part of a Polyptych: John the Theologian and Prochoros, the Baptism…
Gold ring element set, editable design
Group of Three Panels: Last Communion of St. Jerome, The Man of Sorrows, The Death of St. Jerome (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by…
Gold ring element set, editable design
Saint Nicholas cartoon illustration
Gold ring element set, editable design
PNG Saint Nicholas cartoon illustration
Religious cult poster template
Cartoon bishop holding staff
Worship Instagram post template, editable text
PNG Cartoon bishop holding staff
St. Patrick day Facebook post template
The Mass of St Gregory, ca. 1505 by master of the morrison triptych
