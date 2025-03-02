rawpixel
Portrait of a Woman with a Pomander (1563 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
Portrait of a Woman (1560s ? (Renaissance))
Portrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by German
Portrait of a Man Holding a Rosary (1510-1520 (Renaissance)) by Flemish
Anna van Bergen (c. 1526–30) by Jan Gossaert
Portrait of a Gentleman (1560-1569 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Frans Floris the elder
Portrait of Francis I, King of France (ca. 1525-1530 (Early Modern)) by Workshop of Joos van Cleve
Portrait of a Woman in a Leopard Cloak (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Jan Cornelis Vermeyen
Portrait of Anna Rauscher, 1567 by unknown, 16th century;
Wings of a Triptych: Two Donors with their Children (1530s (Renaissance)) by Follower of Jan van Scorel
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
Portrait of a Woman, 1636 by samuel hoffmann
Portrait of Anna von Holzhausen, née Ratzeburg, 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznach
Portrait Of A Lady (16th century ? or 19th) by Italian
Portrait of an Eldery Man (Archduke Albert VII. (1559-1621) ?), ca. 1654 by flemish master around 1654
Diana and Her Nymphs after Their Hunt (1630-1639 (Baroque)) by Jan Brueghel the Youngerand collaborators and Flemish
Portrait of a Woman, 1613 by geldorp gortzius
Portrait of Catherine de' Medici (ca. 1580 (Renaissance)) by Copy after François Clouet
Portrait of Abbot Nicholas à Spira (1563 (Renaissance)) by Jacques de Poindre
Portrait of a Woman, 1495 – 1500 by wolfgang beurer
Portrait of a Woman aged 37, 1621 by gottfried de wedig
