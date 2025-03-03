Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehercules public domain artart public domain artworkartfacepersonmandesignpublic domainMedallion with Hercules Strangling Serpents (1570 (Renaissance)) by Léonard LimosinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1181 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1772 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedallion with Hercules and Antaeus (1573 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151211/medallion-with-hercules-and-antaeus-1573-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseSilence is violence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459136/silence-violence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFooted Dish with Venus Accusing Psyche of Impiety (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150949/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's cap mockup clothing fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349334/editable-mens-cap-mockup-clothing-fashion-designView licenseDish with the Wedding Banquet of Cupid and Psyche (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150785/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable facial mask mockup fabric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369275/editable-facial-mask-mockup-fabric-designView licenseMedallion with the Goddess Ops (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150877/medallion-with-the-goddess-ops-1540-1549-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseStreet cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638878/street-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe Last Supper (c. 1650) by François Limosin IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151491/the-last-supper-c-1650-francois-limosin-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991601/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSalt Cellar with the Life of Hercules (1535 or later (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Workshop of Pierre Reymond and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150792/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseStreet hoodie editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651447/street-hoodie-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseAeneas, Prince of Troy (ca. 1564-1565 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151014/aeneas-prince-troy-ca-1564-1565-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12391806/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseA Roman Sacrifice (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Master KIPhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150583/roman-sacrifice-mid-16th-century-renaissance-master-kipFree Image from public domain licenseMen's face wash Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118468/mens-face-wash-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1550-1570 (Baroque)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135625/portrait-gentleman-1550-1570-baroque-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable casual t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12353719/editable-casual-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe Arrest of Christ (ca. 1544 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150722/the-arrest-christ-ca-1544-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's cap mockup clothing fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298283/editable-mens-cap-mockup-clothing-fashion-designView licenseHercules Carries the Two Columns (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Couly Nouailherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150602/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380701/editable-sweatshirt-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseHercules Rescues Deianira from Nessus (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Couly Nouailherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150548/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's sweaters mockup shirt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380809/editable-mens-sweaters-mockup-shirt-designView licensePlaque with Christ Carrying the Cross (ca. 1530 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150507/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397499/editable-plus-size-sweatshirt-mockup-street-fashion-designView licensePlate with Psyche Carried into the Mountains (1560 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151108/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable streetwear shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364952/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licensePlate with the Month of September (1566 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151184/plate-with-the-month-september-1566-renaissance-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque with Mercury Bringing Psyche up to Mount Olympus (ca. 1560-1570 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150956/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614910/mens-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe Wedding Banquet of Cupid and Psyche (1555-1585 (Renaissance)) by Jean de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151068/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343070/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseThe Wedding Banquet of Cupid and Psyche (1567 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151167/the-wedding-banquet-cupid-and-psyche-1567-renaissance-pierre-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseStreetwear shirt png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364955/streetwear-shirt-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licenseSusanna and the Elders (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151507/susanna-and-the-elders-mid-17th-century-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable race driver mockup sportswear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236253/editable-race-driver-mockup-sportswear-designView licenseDido, Queen of Carthage (ca. 1564-1565 (Renaissance)) by Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151044/dido-queen-carthage-ca-1564-1565-renaissance-leonard-limosinFree Image from public domain license