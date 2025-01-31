Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejewelry renaissanceromancerenaissancereflection mirrorgardenvintage mirrorromance paintingclassical painting sceneRinaldo and Armida in the Enchanted Garden (ca. 1581-1611 (Late Renaissance)) by Jan SoensOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1359 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Mocking of Latona, 1601 by jan brueghel the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983926/the-mocking-latona-1601-jan-brueghel-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113806/womens-history-month-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114522/celebrate-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Suicide of Lucretia (1600 (Late Renaissance)) by Heinrich Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151307/the-suicide-lucretia-1600-late-renaissance-heinrich-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287928/autumn-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePastoral Festivity, ca. 1725 – 1735 by jean-baptiste paterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947962/pastoral-festivity-ca-1725-1735-jean-baptiste-paterFree Image from public domain licenseYou are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseSight by Jan Pietersz Saenredam and Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994904/sight-jan-pietersz-saenredam-and-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain licenseBe my Valentine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685941/valentine-instagram-post-templateView licenseWings of a Triptych: Two Donors with their Children (1530s (Renaissance)) by Follower of Jan van Scorelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685923/baby-its-you-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnna van Bergen (c. 1526–30) by Jan Gossaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797577/anna-van-bergen-c-1526-30-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage art elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937915/vintage-collage-art-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseSaint Catherine Confronting the Emperor (ca. 1480 (Late Medieval)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148117/saint-catherine-confronting-the-emperor-ca-1480-late-medieval-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseStudienblatt: Russische Bauern und Bäuerinnen bei der Heuernte, null by johann nepomuk rauchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953154/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Woman in an Armchair, ca. 1642 – 1645 by jan cornelisz. verspronckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982167/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Anna von Holzhausen, née Ratzeburg, 1535 by conrad faber von kreuznachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981225/image-accessory-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151469/st-agatha-ca-1635-1645-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain licenseAll we have is now Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397292/all-have-now-instagram-story-templateView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1580-1589 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151189/portrait-lady-ca-1580-1589-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseSt. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151467/st-ursula-ca-1630-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Birth of Adonis, ca. 1600 – 1605 by david teniers the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985851/the-birth-adonis-ca-1600-1605-david-teniers-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licensePortrait of a Man (c. 1524) by Jan Gossaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797717/portrait-man-c-1524-jan-gossaertFree Image from public domain licenseVintage angel design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239289/vintage-angel-design-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Henry IV, King of France (ca. 1590-1605 (Baroque)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135683/portrait-henry-iv-king-france-ca-1590-1605-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421615/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Seated Young Man, ca. 1651 – 1655 by jan cornelisz. verspronckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984475/portrait-seated-young-man-ca-1651-1655-jan-cornelisz-verspronckFree Image from public domain license