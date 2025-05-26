Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageportrait collartraditional historyfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitPortrait of a Lady (ca. 1580-1589 (Renaissance)) by Scipione PulzoneOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1389 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView licensePortrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseThe Lady in red clotheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761677/the-lady-red-clothesFree Image from public domain licenseExplore asia app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894086/explore-asia-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1780-1789 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136701/portrait-lady-ca-1780-1789-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWoman with a Lap Dog (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151164/woman-with-lap-dog-ca-1575-1600-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Justina von Holzhausen, 1587 by unknown, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934992/portrait-justina-von-holzhausen-1587-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Elderly Woman (ca. 1610 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151328/portrait-elderly-woman-ca-1610-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1715 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151621/portrait-woman-ca-1715-renaissance-italianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894087/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Girl (1630-1635 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Ceresahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151532/portrait-girl-1630-1635-renaissance-carlo-ceresaFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman, 1636 by samuel hoffmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951757/portrait-woman-1636-samuel-hoffmannFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseOopjen Coppit (1634) by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1725101/oopjen-coppit-1634-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMary, Lady Guildford (1527) by Hans Holbein the Younger, German, 1497/98–1543.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3117101/mary-lady-guildford-1527-hans-holbein-the-younger-german-149798-1543Free Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136657/portrait-lady-ca-1760-1769-baroque-attributed-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12525741/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Catherine de' Medici (ca. 1580 (Renaissance)) by Copy after François Clouethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePortrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masuccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136647/portrait-lady-1723-1727-baroque-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licensePortrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyrashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain license