Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageangelannunciationitaly paintinglavinia fontanafacepersonartvintageThe Annunciation (late 16th century (Renaissance)) by Lavinia FontanaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1371 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView licenseThe Annunciation, 1858 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937331/the-annunciation-1858-edward-von-steinleFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseSaint Francis showing the stigmata before an assembly of saints, null by filippo bellinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956305/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLetzte Kommunion einer sterbenden Nonne (oder eines Mönches?), null by gaspare dizianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18955561/image-angels-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday celebration Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Holy Family (1682) by Benedetto Gennari the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2333173/the-holy-family-1682-benedetto-gennari-the-youngerFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Annunciation (ca. 1700 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Francesco Albanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151559/the-annunciation-ca-1700-renaissance-follower-francesco-albaniFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Annunciation, ca. 1580 by southern german, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980724/the-annunciation-ca-1580-southern-german-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695869/aromatherapy-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Annunciation (ca. 1580 (Renaissance)) by Santi di Titohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151201/the-annunciation-ca-1580-renaissance-santi-titoFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Annunciate Virgin with Saints Jerome and John the Baptist (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Franciaand workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149982/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus christ painting art portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416485/jesus-christ-painting-art-portraitView licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePraying saint in front of an altar crowned by angels, ca. 1640 by simone cantarinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951922/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOval Plaque with the Annunciation (ca. 1600 (Early Modern)) by Suzanne de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135731/oval-plaque-with-the-annunciation-ca-1600-early-modern-suzanne-courtFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032434/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Annunciation, null by jacob de withttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949620/the-annunciation-null-jacob-witFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAgony in the Garden, null by karl gottlob schönherrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950269/agony-the-garden-null-karl-gottlob-schonherrFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDie Heiligen Johannes der Evangelist und Dionysos, die im Gebet schwebende Maria beobachtend, 1859 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937996/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePray for peacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView licenseChristus mit dem Lieblingsjünger Johannes, Halbfiguren am Tisch des letzten Abendmahles, über ihnen die Dreifaltigkeit, 1874…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940833/image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Annunciation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16430552/the-annunciation-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseGood Friday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChristus reicht das Abendmahl, null by jean jouvenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940213/christus-reicht-das-abendmahl-null-jean-jouvenetFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseResurrection scene with divine figures.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21397820/resurrection-scene-with-divine-figuresView licenseGood Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMariä Verkündigung, oben Gottvater von Engeln umgeben, null by ciro ferrihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937140/maria-verkundigung-oben-gottvater-von-engeln-umgeben-null-ciro-ferriFree Image from public domain license