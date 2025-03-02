Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainplatepaintingrenaissancePlaque with Susanna Molested by the Elders (ca. 1590 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteys and Workshop of Pierre CourteysOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 939 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1409 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOval Dish with River God and the Wedding Feast of Psyche (1554 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151073/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseFive Panels: Allegory of Man and Occupations of the Months (ca. 1581 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151186/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseFooted Dish with the Judgment of Paris (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151148/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCupid and Psyche (mid 16th century (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150628/cupid-and-psyche-mid-16th-century-renaissance-pierre-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlaque with Putto Supporting a Vase (ca. 1580 (?) (Renaissance)) by Martial Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151190/photo-image-face-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFooted Dish with Venus Accusing Psyche of Impiety (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Léonard Limosinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150949/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCasket with Creation Scenes (late 16th century) by Follower of Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151212/casket-with-creation-scenes-late-16th-century-follower-pierre-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jacques-Auguste De Thou (?) (ca. 1575 (Early Modern)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151129/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Wedding Banquet of Cupid and Psyche (1567 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151167/the-wedding-banquet-cupid-and-psyche-1567-renaissance-pierre-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEwer with Triumph of Venus and Neptune (ca. 1567 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151079/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate with the Month of September (1566 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151184/plate-with-the-month-september-1566-renaissance-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Nobleman (ca. 1559 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150921/portrait-nobleman-ca-1559-renaissance-pierre-courteysFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSusanna and the Elders (mid 17th century) by Jean Limosin IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151507/susanna-and-the-elders-mid-17th-century-jean-limosinFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePlate with Psyche Carried into the Mountains (1560 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Courteyshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151108/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseOne of a Pair of Covered Footed Bowls with Abraham and Lot (ca. 1560 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150946/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJuno and Paris (ca. 1555-1585 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jean de Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150923/juno-and-paris-ca-1555-1585-renaissance-workshop-jean-courtFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePlaque with Solomon Turning to Idolatry (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150977/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePlaque with Mercury Bringing Psyche up to Mount Olympus (ca. 1560-1570 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150956/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseEwer Basin Depicting Five Scenes from Genesis (1563 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151127/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque with Jael Killing Sisera (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151003/plaque-with-jael-killing-sisera-1550-1575-renaissance-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain license