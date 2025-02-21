Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman hands vintagelavinia fontanaportrait man paintingpublic domain renaissance portrait manhand vintageringpublic domain renaissance body paintingvintage petPortrait of Ginevra Aldrovandi Hercolani (ca. 1595 (Renaissance)) by Lavinia FontanaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 997 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1496 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. 