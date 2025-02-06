rawpixel
The Adoration of the Magi (1590-1599 (Renaissance)) by Scarsellino
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151029/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Three Kings (ca. 1525-1530 (Renaissance)) by Girolamo da Santacroce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150394/image-jesus-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
The Nativity (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Francesco da Montereale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149901/the-nativity-ca-1510-renaissance-francesco-monterealeFree Image from public domain license
Adoration Of The Magi (16th century) by After Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155143/adoration-the-magi-16th-century-after-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1610 (Renaissance)) by Scarsellino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151323/the-adoration-the-magi-ca-1610-renaissance-scarsellinoFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Veneto Byzantine School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150987/the-adoration-the-magi-1550-1600-renaissance-veneto-byzantine-schoolFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Giannicola di Paolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149679/image-jesus-horse-angelsFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1550 (?) (Renaissance)) by Cremona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150857/the-adoration-the-shepherds-ca-1550-renaissance-cremonaFree Image from public domain license
Adoration of the Magi (1511) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798113/adoration-the-magi-1511-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Shepherds (1485 (Renaissance)) by Matteo di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149634/the-adoration-the-shepherds-1485-renaissance-matteo-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
The Nativity (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Ortolano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149947/the-nativity-ca-1510-renaissance-ortolanoFree Image from public domain license
Panel with the Adoration of the Magi (c. 1525) by Nicola da Urbino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991220/panel-with-the-adoration-the-magi-c-1525-nicola-urbinoFree Image from public domain license
Triptych with the Adoration of the Magi, the Nativity, and the Rest on the Flight into Egypt (ca. 1525 (Northern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150367/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1480) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984139/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701480-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
The Nativity with the Infant Saint John (c. 1495/1505) by Piero di Cosimo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986452/the-nativity-with-the-infant-saint-john-c-14951505-piero-cosimoFree Image from public domain license
The Adoration of the Magi (c. 1470/1475) by Benvenuto di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983956/the-adoration-the-magi-c-14701475-benvenuto-giovanniFree Image from public domain license
Anbetung der Heiligen drei Könige, ca. 1593 by unknown, 16th century;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984257/anbetung-der-heiligen-drei-konige-ca-1593-unknown-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Stained Glass Fragment of the Adoration of the Magi (15th century (Renaissance)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154872/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Adoration of the Magi (1865) by Isidore Patrois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128607/adoration-the-magi-1865-isidore-patroisFree Image from public domain license